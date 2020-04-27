Poets&Quants™ Launches Virtual Event with Top MBA Programs for Business School Prospects

OAKLAND, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled CentreCourt Digital, a virtual version of its highly successful in-person MBA festival.

The annual CentreCourt MBA Festival is a series of multi-city events designed to give potential business school students an inside look at the top MBA programs through panel discussions, exclusive school interviews, and one-on-one meetings with admissions staff. The shift to a virtual format as a way to adhere to social distancing guidelines has, for the first time, brought together 28 of the top 30 MBA programs to interact digitally with would-be B-school applicants. The event, spread over four days, is free to all MBA candidates.

"Like many who are locked down during this pandemic, we were initially crestfallen when we realized we could not have our very popular annual festival in person," says John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants. "But when we decided to move the physical event online, we discovered unprecedented demand that will make this CentreCourt the most successful MBA admissions event ever.

"For the first time ever, we'll have all the admission chiefs of the world's best schools from Harvard, Stanford and Wharton to INSEAD, London Business School, HEC Paris and IESE," Byrne continues. "Already, more than 1,500 prospective students have registered for the event and by the time we open the doors, we expect registrations to surpass 2,500. I'm so looking forward to seeing our worldwide community come together during this difficult time."

The new CenterCourt Digital will offer students access to such schools as Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management, Columbia Business School, MIT Sloan School of Management, UC-Berkeley Haas School of Business, INSEAD, HEC Paris, London Business School, Cambridge Judge, and many more. For a full list of participating schools visit Poets&Quants.

This event is free for MBA candidates and will take place over four afternoon days: April 28th, 29th, May 5th, and June 2nd, 2020. Learn more and register for CenterCourt Digital here.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

SOURCE Poets&Quants

