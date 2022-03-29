Poets&Quants Names Best & Brightest Undergraduate Business Majors For 2022

"This is such an upbeat story," says Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants' senior writer who launched the series in 2016. "We want to provide our readers with role models. Reading about these students, you can learn the types of activities that enriched their college experiences and the practices that have made them so successful. We want our readers that all this is within their reach. For the students chosen, it provides a positive social media footprint that goes beyond a LinkedIn profile. Obviously, the parents come away feeling gratified seeing their sons and daughters profiled like this."

This year's 100 Best & Brightest feature gifted students like Sunjay Letchuman, a Texas A&M senior who has co-authored research papers with faculty that have appeared in the Harvard Business Review and Mayo Clinic Proceedings. At the University of Illinois, Alex Kogen has served as a course assistant in six courses. He was even elevated to associate instructor in one course — where he helped author the textbook and ranked as "Excellent" in student evaluations. During the pandemic, Northeastern University's Eliana Berger founded a nonprofit accelerator, Envision, that helped 50 companies raise over $20 million dollars in funding. And Carolyn Zedalis made such an impact at the University of Pittsburgh that she was named to the Pitt Business [email protected], which honored the business school's 25 most influential faculty, alumni, and students on its 25th anniversary.

To compile this year's Best & Brightest students, Poets&Quants reached out to the 50 highest-ranked schools in its 2022 Undergraduate Business School Ranking. Each school was asked to choose two students for inclusion, with suggested criteria including academic excellence, extracurricular leadership, personal character, and innate potential. All 50 schools participated, with representatives including the Wharton School, Notre Dame, University of Virginia, and New York University. Overall, this year's Best & Brightest included 58 women and 42 men. As part of this feature, each student is given an in-depth profile, which covers areas like their extracurricular activities and awards, proudest achievement, and favorite classmate. It also includes a testimonial from an administrator or faculty member.

To read the Best & Brightest Business Majors of 2022, CLICK HERE.

Poets&Quants for Undergrads is a leading news website dedicated to the coverage of undergraduate business education. Highlighting the content is the annual exclusive ranking of the best undergraduate business schools across the United States. Founded by John A. Byrne, former editor-in-chief of Fast Company magazine and Businessweek.com, Poets&Quants for Undergrads is the sister website to Poet&Quants, which concentrates on MBA programs. For more information, visit poetsandquantsforundergrads.com. Follow us on social #PQURankings, @PoetsAndQuantsU, Facebook.com/poetsandquantsforundergrads, and linkedin.com/company/poets-quants-for-undergrads.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Poets&Quants for Undergrads