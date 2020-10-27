Poets&Quants™ Releases 2nd Annual MBA Entrepreneurship Rankings in Exclusive Partnership with Inc. Magazine

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its 2nd annual ranking of the Best MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship in partnership with Inc. Magazine. The data reveal that, for the second year in a row, the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis is the #1 business school for entrepreneurship.

Poets&Quants' ranking captures a wide range of criteria about U.S. and global business schools, including a school's accelerator space, venture funds available, core classes dedicated to entrepreneurship, and much more.

"Inherent in this ranking study is that entrepreneurship can indeed be taught in a classroom," says Nathan Allen, staff writer at Poets&Quants and lead editor of the entrepreneurship ranking. "While so many successful founders never stepped foot on a college campus, business schools are turning out thousands of graduate entrepreneurs who are the beneficiaries of millions of dollars in funding and who have created some of the most successful startups of the past ten years."

A unique element of Poets&Quants' ranking is complete transparency on the ranking methodology and weighting system, allowing for students to evaluate schools for the best fit. The full methodology can be viewed here and the full data set here.

The Top 10 MBA programs for entrepreneurship in 2021 are:



1. Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

2. Babson College

3. University of Michigan (Ross)

4. Stanford Graduate School of Business

5. Harvard Business School

6. Cornell Tech (Johnson)

7. ESADE

8. IE Business School

9. MIT (Sloan)

10. Northwestern University (Kellogg)



Poets&Quants' new ranking will be on newsstands October 27 in the November issue of Inc. Magazine. A Poets&Quants live virtual event on entrepreneurship kicks off with the official rankings release on the same day. Visit here to register.

Visit here to learn more about the 2021 Entrepreneurship MBA Ranking, the methodology, and to locate a specific school.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

About Inc. Media:

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Poets&Quants