Poets&Quants™ Reveals Results of Election Poll of MBA Students & Applicants

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive publication for business education news, today released the results of an online poll surveying readers on how they intend to vote in the November 3 presidential election. This market of educated MBA students and applicants overwhelmingly intends to support the candidacy of Joe Biden.

The survey captured the extreme partisanship that has defined American politics in recent years. "All Republicans are cancelled," wrote one respondent. "No one who votes Republican is in my life anymore. They are evil."

Some takeaways from the survey include:



- 73% plan to vote for Joe Biden versus 24% for Donald Trump

- The three most pressing issues, in order, for this voting sample are the economy, Covid-19, and leadership

- 54% plan to vote by mail, while 46% plan to vote in person

- 36% of respondents have contributed money to a campaign

"We are all witnessing a level of partisanship that this country has not seen in decades," says John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants. "These results support the national polling of highly educated voters in the general election. The business-oriented MBA community that has historically skewed toward economic conservatism appears to be treating this election as a referendum on Donald Trump himself."



Learn more about the results of P&Q's survey here.

