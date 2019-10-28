Poets&QuantsTM Ranks the Best MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship in Partnership with Inc. Magazine

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, unveiled its inaugural ranking of the Best MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship in partnership with Inc. Magazine. The data revealed that the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis is the #1 business school for entrepreneurship.

Poets&Quants' inaugural ranking captures a wide range of criteria about U.S. and global business schools, including a school's accelerator space, venture funds available, core classes dedicated to entrepreneurship, and much more.

"Many schools tout the 'entrepreneurial mindset' they use to train MBAs," says Nathan Allen, staff writer and special projects editor for Poets&Quants. "That can range from building the next unicorn to creating a business that is beneficial to shareholders and stakeholders alike, or graduating students equipped to make changes in massive, established businesses through corporate innovation. We set out to measure those qualities through the Best MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship."

A unique element of Poets&Quants' ranking is complete transparency on the ranking methodology and weighting system, allowing for students to evaluate schools for the best fit. The full methodology can be viewed here and the full data set here.

The Top 10 MBA programs for Entrepreneurship are:

1. Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

2. Stanford Graduate School of Business

3. Babson College

4. University of Michigan (Ross)

5. ESADE

6. MIT (Sloan)

7. CEIBS

8. University of Minnesota (Carlson)

9. University of California-Los Angeles (Anderson)

10. University of California-Berkeley (Haas)

Poets&Quants' partnership with Inc. will bring this new ranking to a wider range of students considering the possibility of an MBA in entrepreneurship. This feature will be on newsstands October 29th with the November issue of Inc. Magazine.

Visit here to learn more about the 2019 Top Entrepreneurship MBA Ranking, the methodology, and to locate a specific school.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015 and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from 2 million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

