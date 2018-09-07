Poets&QuantsTM to Live Stream the Grand Opening of Carnegie Mellon Tepper Quad Building

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the leading online publication for graduate business education news, announced exclusive live stream access to the grand opening of the Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business quad building on September 14th, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

John A. Byrne, editor in-chief of Poets&Quants, will be on campus for the opening of the new Tepper building. The event, INTERSECT@CMU, will be an all-day event streamed live to the Poets&Quants homepage and Facebook page. This unique event will include senior executives from Facebook, Amazon, IBM, and more as they discuss topics like artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and machine learning. John A. Byrne will bring you exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with panelists and surprise guests.

Scheduled to appear are:

Jerome Pesenti, VP of AI at Facebook



Brian Olsavsky, SVP and CFO, Amazon



Alexander Gray, Head of AI Science, IBM Research, IBM



Anthony Foxx, Former US Transportation Secretary



Kris Kersey, Blockchain Director Lead Emerging Technology, PwC

Poets&Quants will broadcast this event live on September 14th at 9:00 a.m. PT. Including behind the scenes commentary and interviews conducted by John Byrne.

Visit https://news.poetsandquants.com/intersectcmu to learn more and register for this event.

About Poets&Quants:



Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

About John A. Byrne:



Poets&Quants' Editor-in-Chief John A. Byrne is the founder of C-Change Media, a global digital media company of higher education content operating five websites and hosting events worldwide bringing together business school students, the world's best schools, and largest employers. Byrne is the author or co-author of more than ten books, including two New York Times bestsellers, and is the former executive editor of Businessweek, editor-in-chief of Businessweek.com, and editor-in-chief of Fast Company. He also is the creator of the first regularly published rankings of business schools for Businessweek in 1988 and the author of several business school guidebooks. He wrote an unprecedented 58 cover stories for Businessweek and is the only business journalist to have written covers for Businessweek, Fortune, Forbes, and Fast Company magazines.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Poets&Quants