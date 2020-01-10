Pohlad Companies Announces Promotion of Chase Hawkins

Hawkins has been promoted to CEO and President for Carousel Motor Group (CMG) and also has been named Senior Vice President - Retail Operations at Pohlad Companies. In this dual role, Hawkins will oversee both CMG and JB Hudson Jewelers, leveraging strategies between two of Pohlad Companies' retail businesses. As part of this structural alignment, Nick Pechman, President, JB Hudson Jewelers, will report to Hawkins.

Hawkins brings 30 years of global leadership experience in automotive sales, service, marketing, product planning and pricing. He joined CMG in 2016 and was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of CMG in 2019. Hawkins received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Natal, Durban in his native South Africa. He has lived or worked in countries on five continents.

About Pohlad Companies

Founded by Carl R. Pohlad in the 1950s, the Pohlad Companies had its start in the banking and soft-drink bottling industries. Now managed by his three sons Jim, Robert and Bill, with third generation family members actively involved, the organization has four primary business groups. Operating Companies includes ownership and management of firms in diverse industries such as commercial real estate mortgage banking (NorthMarq Capital), automobiles (Carousel Motor Group) and automation (PaR Systems); Real Estate includes commercial real estate development and investment activities, principally through United Properties LLC.; Sports and Entertainment comprises investments in the sports and entertainment industries including the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Club; and Investments includes direct and non-control investments in privately held companies and in financial instruments of varying duration and type. The Pohlad family and the Pohlad Companies have a deep commitment to the communities where they live and work, demonstrated through the Pohlad Family Foundation, along with the giving and engagement initiatives of its operating businesses and employees. To learn more, visit pohladcompanies.com.

SOURCE Pohlad Companies

