Pohlad Companies Names New Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled that Dennis will be joining Pohlad Companies, bringing his deep functional expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning and accounting to our organization," said Bert Colianni, Pohlad Companies chief executive officer. "He will be a strong partner as we pursue our strategic growth priorities and continue to create long-term value."

Goetz has nearly 30 years of experience in finance and accounting roles in both public and private companies, including Carlson Companies, a $3 billion global hospitality, travel and marketing company, Buca di Beppo, a $230 million casual dining operation, and United Sports Brands, a worldwide marketer of sporting goods. Most recently, Goetz was the founder and principal of Boyd Consulting Group, LLC, a management consulting practice that specialized in advising private equity-owned businesses on financial governance, performance management and M&A. Goetz is a certified management accountant. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.

About Pohlad Companies

Founded by Carl R. Pohlad in the 1950s, the Pohlad Companies had its start in the banking and soft-drink bottling industries. Now managed by his three sons Jim, Robert and Bill, with third generation family members actively involved, the organization has four primary business groups. Operating Companies includes ownership and management of firms in diverse industries such as commercial real estate mortgage banking (NorthMarq), automobiles (Carousel Motor Group) and automation (PaR Systems); Real Estate includes commercial real estate development and investment activities, principally through United Properties LLC.; Sports and Entertainment comprises investments in the sports and entertainment industries including the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Club; and Investments includes direct and non-control investments in privately held companies and in financial instruments of varying duration and type. The Pohlad family and the Pohlad Companies have a deep commitment to the communities where they live and work, demonstrated through the Pohlad Family Foundation, along with the giving and engagement initiatives of its operating businesses and employees. To learn more, visit pohladcompanies.com.

