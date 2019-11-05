Poignant Discourses on Life and Death Included in LibraryBub Selection for November

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to making vibrant connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, which has been working with all major libraries since 2015, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The November list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have been well received by independent critics and are already proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Social entrepreneur and author Chris Wilson recalls, "From where I grew up on Division Avenue in Washington, D.C., it was eight blocks to the East Capitol Library…This was the late 1980s; bullet casings and baggies littered the ground… At East Capitol, I escaped that reality... One day, during story time... a librarian read us Plato's 'Allegory of the Cave'. It's about a group of people chained in a cave, where all they can see are shadows on the wall. They believe those shadows are the whole world, and they argue over those shadows, and they make those shadows their lives. Then, one day, a man escapes, and he goes to the surface, and he sees the real world: blue sky, green trees, warm sun. He's so blinded by the beauty and possibilities that all he can do is cry. That story exploded in my 9-year-old brain... I read it over and over again, night after night, wrapped in a sheet on my bedroom floor. Outside, it was automatic gunfire and squealing tires... But inside, I felt the exhilaration of freedom." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is November's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Fresh Snow on Bedford Falls by G.L. Gooding ISBN: 978-1734022803

The Oath by Susan S. Maire ISBN: 978-0998255729

Rap-Notes: Shakespeare's Greatest Hits, Volume 1 by Mr. Z ISBN: 978-1479712342

Mystery & Thriller

Wing Chun Songs by Tom Forcino ISBN: 978-1478753797

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Kingdom of the Northern Sun (Book One of the Revolution series) by Clara Martin ISBN: 978-1643881447

The Two Doves (Book One of the Spiritual Murder Encounters series) by Sannette Viljoen ISBN: 978-0620803816

Young Adult

Once upon My Innocence (Book One of the Seasons series) by Lea Ann Vandygriff ISBN: 978-1973602415

Children's

Gorp's Dream: a tale of diversity, acceptance and love in Pumpernickel Park by Sherri Chessen ISBN: 978-0972424905

Netsil's Journey to Planet Nybor by Robyn Weible ISBN: 978-1733616416

Puffy and the Formidable Foe by Marie G. Lepkowski, Ann M. Hannon and Margaret B. Hannon ISBN: 978-1450048002

Riding Out the Hurricane by Maeve Mc Mahon ISBN: 978-1788155496

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Building a Life You Love after Losing the Love of Your Life by Myra Mc Elhaney ISBN: 978-0997154702

Nina's Memento Mori by Mathias B. Freese ISBN: 978-1627877107

The Undertaker: a memoir of the first woman funeral director in the core of Brooklyn by Laura Del Gaudio ISBN: 978-1950584116

Business

Go Tech, or Go Extinct: how acquiring tech disruptors is the key to survival and growth for established companies by Paul Cuatrecasas ISBN: 978-1916194311

Health & Fitness

The End of Chronic Fatigue by Zana Carver ISBN: 978-1734163407

How to Live to 100: secrets from the world's happiest centenarians ISBN: 978-1943386550

Religion & Spirituality

Simply Sacred by Irene Kokatay ISBN: 978-1982214524

What Is the Soul? by Desmond Langton ISBN: 978-0998494500

Self-Help

Married Men Coming Out: the ultimate guide to becoming the man you were born to be by David Christel ISBN: 978-0578400570

Children's

Children who Changed the World by David Butler ISBN: 978-1081313524

"I'm a British fantasy author and so have no way to connect to American libraries," says LibraryBub author Rosemary A. Johns. "After LibraryBub's mailing, over a thousand librarians clicked through to my book… I spent my teenage years avidly borrowing books from libraries or curled up in the corner of one; being able to share my books in libraries (as well as bookstores and online) is something I'm passionate about. This service made that possible in a big way."

