Point & Place® Augmented Reality Shopping Platform Adds WebAR to Expand Retail Network to 600 Retailers, Across 70 Countries

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Eyekandy Ltd announced the mainstream adoption of AR shopping with the launch of a WebAR feature to the award-winning Point & Place® AR Platform. This allows shoppers to view products, in AR, in their own homes, without the need to download the App.

Point and Place® offers retailers hundreds of the latest products in AR, from over 50 leading brands, including; LG, Microsoft, Mattel, Dyson LEGO, Fisher-Price and Samsung with the free to use platform. The retailer adds a line of code to enable all the latest AR products to be automatically added to their mobile website pages.

Eyekandy launched the WebAR feature with the UK's largest electrical retailer, Curry's, this week. Stuart Ramage, Online Trading Director said; "We have already seen impressive sales uplifts of up to 30% in some product Categories with shoppers using the App version of Point and Place®. Now that we can also enable shoppers to place products in their home without having to download the App, we expect this to be the gamechanger we have been waiting for to take AR shopping mainstream. Eyekandy provide us with hundreds of the latest AR product models, simple integration and great reporting."

AR is fast becoming mainstream with shoppers, with Gartner predicting over 100 million shoppers will be shopping with AR in-store and online by 2020.

Carolyn Anderson, Trade Manager at LG UK, an early adopter of Point & Place® added; "LG is committed to delivering the most personalised shopping experience to our shoppers as possible. Point & Place® AR enables all our retailer partners to add our range of AR product models to their websites easily."

Joe Golden, Creative Director of Eyekandy, commented; "We are thrilled to continue our journey to change the way people shop with AR. Our commitment to support global brands and retailers to embrace this technology, to offer shoppers a new, personalised and engaging way to shop, has real momentum now.''

