Point Foundation Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients And A New BIPOC LGBTQ Scholarship Fund

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation (Point), the nation's largest scholarship granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) students, today announced its 2020 scholarship recipients. Point also announced that they will be creating a new scholarship fund specifically for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) who are LGBTQ.

19 new Point Scholars were selected from a pool of 2,300 applicants; they will join 35 current recipients. Point also welcomes 36 new students to their Community College Scholarship Program. Another 44 students will receive $1,000 grant awards, of which 28 are Toyota Scholarships. This brings the total number of scholars currently receiving support to 134.

Point's scholarship recipients are talented students with a proven track record of leading in their local and academic communities through their activism, advocacy, and organizing. In addition to their fearless leadership, they have battled obstacles including immigration status, homelessness, family rejection, and abuse. Each one of them has the dedication and resilience to meet this moment in history and make change across the country.

In addition to touting the largest scholar class in the history of the organization, Point announced that they will be creating a new scholarship fund for BIPOC who are LGBTQ. The foundation will seek new funding and begin implementing the program later this year.

"Since our inception, Point Foundation has funded a diverse class of scholars every year. In recent years we've added Community College Scholarships, including a two-year program this year in addition to one-year awards, and a new individual grant program. We know we can do more to broaden our support of students who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color and so we are pleased to announce the Point Foundation BIPOC LGBTQ Scholarship Fund. Details are forthcoming, but we are excited to continue deepening our commitment to making higher education more accessible to all," said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO.

In the 2020–2021 academic year, 134 LGBTQ students will receive financial assistance and programmatic support from Point as they pursue their associate, bachelor's, or advanced degrees. After graduating, students become part of Point's growing alumni network, connecting them with hundreds of caring individuals and professional contacts throughout the nation. These connections and experiences help to shape the leaders who will go on to defend and advance the rights of LGBTQ people and create a more inclusive, equitable society.

A complete list of 2020 scholarship recipients appears below; bios for each are available on Point's website, www.pointfoundation.org/meet .

Notable facts about the 2020 Point Scholar class:

84% identify as people of color or bi/multiracial.

42% identify as transgender or gender nonconforming.

42% are first-generation college students.

Notable facts about the 2020 Community College Scholarship recipients:

69% identify as people of color or bi/multiracial.

27% identify as transgender or gender nonconforming.

58% are first-generation students.

Individuals, corporations, and organizations can support Point's mission by designating a scholarship with a "Name," which recognizes the donor, an individual, or an institution. Named Scholarship donors pledge to cover the financial assistance and programmatic support Point provides its scholars.

Named Scholarships for Point Scholars are generously being supported by:

Anonymous; Arnold Schwab; Barbara Epstein Foundation; Barbey Family; CAA; Calamus Foundation; Alfred A. Cave; Steven Esposito Memorial; FedEx; Fry-Garatea Family; George Benes, MD; Herb Hamsher Memorial; HSBC; Jeff Ogle & Jeff Stearns; John M. Deciccio; Kevin Hummer; Minton-Spidell-Jackowski; NBCUniversal; Patti Sue Mathis; Rand Skolnick; Stacy R. Friedman; Took Trust; Toyota; Walter M. Decker; Wells Fargo; William J. Levy.

Named Scholarships for Community College Scholarships are generously being supported by: Broward LEADS; Donald Cummins; Bryan Fitzgerald; John Hancock; John S. Knudsen; LA Dodgers; Miami Beach Pride; Paul C. Phillips; Toyota; Wendell Reid; Wells Fargo.

The 2020 Point Scholars, including their area of study, degree, school, and Named Scholarship (where applicable) are as follows:

Undergraduates

Jessica Chiriboga , Dartmouth College , Government and History

, Government and History Alan Cruz , University of Southern California , Criminal Justice

, Criminal Justice Madison Klementyn, Portland State University, Computer Science, NBC Universal Scholarship

Portland State University, Computer Science, Rick Li , Harvard University, Human Developmental and Regenerative Biology

Harvard University, Human Developmental and Regenerative Biology Diego Antonio Quintana Licona , New York University , Chemistry

, , Chemistry Tyler McDougald , Clemson University , English and History, Alfred A. Cave Scholarship

, , English and History, Ranen Miao , Washington University in St. Louis , Political Science, Barbey Family Scholarship

in , Political Science, Darid Prom , Undeclared, Swarthmore College

, Undeclared, Abigail Reed , University of South Florida , Environmental Science & Policy

, Environmental Science & Policy Elle Smith , Harvard University, Arts and Humanities.

Graduate School

Joshua Aiken , Yale University, African-American Studies and History, Steven Esposito Memorial Scholarship

Yale University, African-American Studies and History, Nia Clark , Simmons College, Social Work, Stacey R. Friedman Scholarship

Simmons College, Social Work, Marija Kamceva, Stanford University School of Medicine, Medicine

Stanford University School of Medicine, Medicine Timothy Keyes , Stanford University School of Medicine, Medicine

, School of Medicine, Medicine Mirandy Li , Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Public Health

, School of Medicine, Public Health Kevin Liang , Stanford Graduate School of Business, Business

, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Business Irfan Mahmud , Harvard Law School , Law

, , Law Kishan Patel , University of California Riverside School of Medicine, Medicine

School of Medicine, Medicine Vanessa Warri, University of California, Los Angeles , Social Work, Minton-Spidell-Jackowski Scholarship.

The 2020 recipients of the Point Community College Scholarship, including their area of study, school, and Named Scholarship (where applicable) are as follows:

One Year

Nicolas Arce , Miami Dade College, Sociology, Donald Cummins Scholarship

College, Sociology, Dafne Arellano Villegas , San Diego City College , Ethnic Studies, Receiving the Wells Fargo Scholarship

, Ethnic Studies, Dannie Barbour , SUNY Orange Community College, Visual Communications, Receiving the John Hancock Scholarship

SUNY Orange Community College, Visual Communications, Jolina Barron , Northland Pioneer College , Associates of Arts

, Associates of Arts Nancy Berger , Roxbury Community College , Biotechnology and Biological Services

, Biotechnology and Biological Services Austin Boozer , Northeast State Community College , English, Wells Fargo Scholarship

, English, Hilary Cruz , Skyline College , Spanish Language and Literature

, Spanish Language and Literature Joshua Elizondo , Santa Monica College , World Diplomacy & Affairs, Bryan Fitzgerald Scholarship

, World Diplomacy & Affairs, Manuel Faria , Miami Dade College, Biology, Miami Beach Pride Scholarship

College, Biology, Pilar Garcia , Columbia State Community College , English

, English Jorge Hernandez , Miami Dade College, Nuclear Medicine, Broward LEADS Scholarship

College, Nuclear Medicine, Inji Jaber, San Diego City College , Art

, Art Layla Kimbles , Riverside City College, Psychology, Wells Fargo Scholarship

City College, Psychology, Stephanie King , Diablo Valley College , Nursing, John S. Knudsen Scholarship

, Nursing, Amy Lopez , San Diego City College , Fine Arts, Wells Fargo Scholarship

, Fine Arts, Ash López, Santa Monica College , Biological Sciences

, Biological Sciences Travis Martz , West Los Angeles College , Political Science and Business, LA Dodgers Scholarship

, Political Science and Business, Anthony Adero Olweny , University of the District of Columbia Community College, Liberal Studies

Community College, Liberal Studies Khristian Paris , Brookdale Community College , Liberal Arts

, Liberal Arts Raelynn Requena , Cypress Community College, Psychology, Wells Fargo Scholarship

College, Psychology, Waverly Rocklin , San Diego City College , Nursing

, Nursing Lakona Rodrigues, Windward Community College , Natural Science, Wells Fargo Scholarship

, Natural Science, Randy Rodriguez , Cypress Community College, Anthropology

College, Anthropology Shukri Sheick , Miami Dade College, Nursing, Broward LEADS Scholarship

College, Nursing, Gill Sullivan , Austin Community College , Computer Science, Toyota Scholarship

, Computer Science, Alberto Williams , Wilbur Wright College , General Studies, Wendell Reid Scholarship.

Two Years

Tristan Callahan , Cuyahoga Community College , Physical Therapy

, Physical Therapy Madison Chaparro , Saddleback College , Film

, Film Tatiana Claure , Santa Monica College, Environmental Engineering

Santa Monica College, Environmental Engineering Shiri Davy , Glendale Community College , Economics

, Economics Felix Giglio , Central New Mexico Community College, Nursing

College, Nursing Ava Owens , Oregon Coast Community College, Aquarium Science Program

, Oregon Coast Community College, Aquarium Science Program Melissa Santiago , Miami Dade College, Biotechnology

, College, Biotechnology Star Udenze , Riverside City College, Nursing

City College, Nursing Angelique Walker , Skyline Community College, Automotive Technology

Skyline Community College, Automotive Technology Skyler Weinberg , Chemeketa Community College , Associate of Arts.

About Point Foundation

Point Foundation empowers promising LGBTQ students to achieve their full academic and leadership potential – despite the obstacles often put before them – to make a significant impact on society. Since 2002, Point has awarded more than 400 scholarships, making it the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students of merit. Point Foundation promotes change through scholarship funding, mentorship, leadership development and community service training.

