Point of Care Decision Support Announces Dr. Alex Spyropoulos as Chief Clinical Advisor

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Point of Care Decision Support (PCDS), developer of integrated electronic clinical decision software for comprehensive individual patient care management and complex medication paradigms for patients with severe, chronic conditions, announced that Alex Spyropoulos, MD, FACP, FCCP, FRCPC will serve as the Chief Clinical Advisor for the company. Dr. Spyropoulos has been involved as a principal investigator, scientific committee member, steering committee member, or member of a data safety monitoring board in multiple international, multicenter randomized trials in thrombosis, and he will provide foundational input for evidence-based guidelines built into the PCDS solutions.

Alex Spyropoulos, MD, FACP, FCCP, FRCPC - Point of Care Decision Support Chief Clinical Advisor

Dr. Spyropoulos is a Professor of Medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, Professor at the Center for Health Innovations and Outcomes Research at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, and System Director of Anticoagulation Services and Clinical Thrombosis for the Northwell Health System in New York. He is an internationally recognized thought leader in the field of clinical thrombosis and anticoagulant therapy and has been instrumental in the development of hospital-based and outpatient-based protocols for the use of anticoagulants, clinical use of the direct oral anticoagulants, and the management of anticoagulant therapy in perioperative settings and special populations.

In his role as PCDS Chief Clinical Advisor, Dr. Spyropoulos will serve as the clinical advisory board lead for PCDS solutions related to producing and validating clinical decision support tools in cardiovascular medicine, including anticoagulation, cholesterol/lipid disorders and hypertension.

Jaime Ojeda, CEO of PCDS says, "I am very excited to have Dr. Spyropoulos join our team in his new capacity. His creative energy, combined with unparalleled experience leading new innovations in cardiac care and treatment solutions will ensure PCDS stays focused on improving the quality of care." He continues, "While evolving evidence-based guidelines into practical execution by clinicians with their patients, Dr. Spyropoulos' work will help reduce adverse events and hospital re-admissions with the goal to minimize the inherent harms of anticoagulant treatment."

Dr. Spyropoulos includes, "I am excited to be Clinical Advisor to a great team whose integrative product has the potential to take the complexities of modern antithrombotic care and achieve excellent outcomes, both at a patient and health system level. This is what the future of Thrombosis management will look like, in accordance with national quality mandates."

Dr. Spyropoulos is also a member of the PCDS Board of Directors and will engage with all clinical advisory board members across various medical conditions.

About Point of Care Decision Support

Point of Care Decision Support, LLC (PCDS) is a healthcare software company that transforms evidence-based guidelines into intelligent tools for the point of care. With its Dynamic Decision Support Platform as a core anchor, PCDS builds intuitive healthcare tools that measure and improve the quality of patient care, provide real-time data and analysis, and have a meaningful and measurable return on investment. This provides consistency across every application to help patients and their healthcare providers manage chronic disease conditions. Interoperable with all major EMR/EHR systems, the Dynamic Decision Support Platform easily integrates new technology with existing investments, reducing implementation and operating costs. PCDS customers can more easily innovate and evolve with the changing needs of the business at a lower cost. Visit www.ptofcare.com to learn more about their anticoagulation (AC), asthma and other chronic disease applications in their solutions portfolio.

