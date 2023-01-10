Point of Care Diagnostics Market to be Worth $68.59 Billion by 2030: Million Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point-of-care diagnostics market was valued at USD 37.03 billion in the year 2021, advancing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the period of study. Growing cases of chronic and acute diseases globally has driven the need for advanced healthcare solutions. There has been an evident increase in the cases of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and liver and kidney diseases has driven the need for a reliable and accurate diagnostic solution.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Considering the type of product, infectious disease segment led the segment holding 20% of the total market revenue share in the year 2021. Testing of infectious diseases has moved from centralized to decentralized POC testing form, leading to enhanced patient care. Rising demand for quick tests, that offer rapid and accurate results has encouraged industry players to extend POC solutions to even decentralized areas.

High cases of diabetes globally has propelled the demand for glucose testing products over time. Efforts taken by public health authorities to spread awareness regarding early diabetes detection to control the condition will continue to support the segment growth in the times to come.

With respect to end user, clinics accounted for 35% of the total revenue share in 2021 owing to the shift from primary care units to urgent care centres in various developing countries, which has steered the need for diagnostic testing in clinics. Moreover, clinics offer a number of testing services under a single roof.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific POC diagnostics market has emerged as a prominent revenue belt for industry players due to the improving healthcare sector in the region along with the efforts taken by the government to extend advanced healthcare services. Through programs, the government is also focusing on educating people in the region regarding early diagnosis of some of the crucial diseases in order to control death rate.

Read 295 page full market research report for more Insights, "Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts From 2022 To 2030", published by Million Insights.

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Growth & Trends

Notably, the rise in COVID-19 cases and its seriousness has led to the need for advanced diagnostics that help curb infection rates. Government in many parts of the world has joined hands with private diagnostic labs in a bid to expand service reach to remote parts of the country.

In addition to this, high risk of hospital-acquired infections has encouraged people to opt for point-of-care diagnostics which is safer and offers optimum quality. It is important to note that poorly written handover documents may cause unnecessary risks leading to high mortality rates. At present, long-term care facilities witness a number of medical transfer issues, the biggest of which is poor communication of patient issues. Hence, one of the main advantages of point-of-care diagnostics is improved communication between patients, facilities, and other medical service providers. Sharing of relevant patient data allows healthcare professionals to make the right decision.

Digital technologies are gradually integrating with diagnostic solutions to expand point-of-care services. For instance, telehealth is increasingly being used as an effective marketing strategy for market players. Growing internet penetration along with easy access to healthcare apps has reduced the distance between patients and diagnostics services. Thus, the expansion of remote patient monitoring system that offers a number of diagnostic tests is projected to positively influence the market growth.

Point Of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global point of care diagnostics market based on product, end-use, and region:

Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Glucose Testing

Hb1Ac Testing

Coagulation Testing

Fertility/Pregnancy

Infectious Disease

HIV POC



Clostridium Difficile POC



HBV POC



Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections



Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC



HPV POC



Influenza/Flu POC



HCV POC



MRSA POC



TB and Drug-resistant TB POC



HSV POC



COVID-19



Other Infectious Diseases

Cardiac Markers

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

Hematology

Primary Care Systems

Decentralized Clinical Chemistry

Feces

Lipid Testing

Cancer Marker

Blood Gas/Electrolytes

Ambulatory Chemistry

Drug of Abuse (DOA) Testing

Urinalysis/Nephrology

Point of Care Diagnostics Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Clinics

Pharmacy & Retail Clinics



Physician Office



Urgent Care Clinics



Non-practice Clinics

Hospitals

Home

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratory

Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Point Of Care Diagnostics Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

BD

Qiagen

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare AG

bioMerieux SA

Zoetis, Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory

Nova Biomedical

Quidel Corp.

Trividia Health, Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics

Nipro Corp.

Trinity Biotech

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

Spectral Medical, Inc.

Read the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Home Healthcare Market - The global home healthcare market size was valued at USD 336 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 666.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Home healthcare is a cost-efficient alternative in comparison with in-patient hospital care. The proliferating geriatric population throughout the world, coupled with the rising occurrences of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and specific orthopedic health conditions are primary factors augmenting the market growth.

- The global home healthcare market size was valued at in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2030. Home healthcare is a cost-efficient alternative in comparison with in-patient hospital care. The proliferating geriatric population throughout the world, coupled with the rising occurrences of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia, and specific orthopedic health conditions are primary factors augmenting the market growth. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market - The global magnetic resonance imaging market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. MRI is an efficient diagnostic system implemented to identify ailments associated with tumors, spine abnormalities, and strokes that affect the brain and blood vessels. The growth in the incidences of chronic diseases and the rising demand for early diagnostics are driving the growth of the market.

- The global magnetic resonance imaging market size was valued at in 2021 and is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. MRI is an efficient diagnostic system implemented to identify ailments associated with tumors, spine abnormalities, and strokes that affect the brain and blood vessels. The growth in the incidences of chronic diseases and the rising demand for early diagnostics are driving the growth of the market. In Vitro Fertilization Market - The global in vitro fertilization market size is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030, reaching USD 37.4 billion by 2030. Escalating infertility cases owing to lifestyle changes and the growing reprotourism are majorly driving the market growth. The government-initiated reimbursement policies and constant efforts by the market players for better outcomes have positively affected the market.

- The global in vitro fertilization market size is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030, reaching by 2030. Escalating infertility cases owing to lifestyle changes and the growing reprotourism are majorly driving the market growth. The government-initiated reimbursement policies and constant efforts by the market players for better outcomes have positively affected the market. Radiation Oncology Market - The global radiation oncology market size is projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The growing occurrence of cancer and the technological advancements to meet the needs of the treatments, especially in radiation therapy equipment is a major driving factor for the market growth.

- The global radiation oncology market size is projected to reach by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The growing occurrence of cancer and the technological advancements to meet the needs of the treatments, especially in radiation therapy equipment is a major driving factor for the market growth. Prosthetics And Orthotics Market - The global prosthetics and orthotics market size was USD 6.39 billion in 2021, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% and reach USD 9.31 billion by 2030. Primary reasons likely to drive this growth include the increase in sports injuries as well as road accident cases, and the expansion in the cases of osteosarcoma across the world.

Explore more Market Research Reports by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Press Releases

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:



Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights