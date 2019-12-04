Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Accu Check Aviva Meter, Onetouch Verio Flex, i-STAT, Freestyle Lite, True Metrix), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global point-of-care glucose testing market size recorded a revenue of USD 6,017.83 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,308.69 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 2.82%. An increase in the demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) has been witnessed in recent years. As compared to the conventional laboratory testing performed central lab settings, glucose POCT aids in performing effective diagnosis at the patient's bedside. Easy and convenient operation of POCT has largely favored the growing usage of glucose meters across medical settings.



The demand for performing bedside monitoring of blood sugar levels efficiently in a capillary blood sample and the need to ensure better management of carbohydrate metabolism has propelled the point-of-care glucose testing market players to launch innovative glucose meters in the market. Various companies are investing in the development of needle-less blood glucose monitoring devices to offer painless management of diabetes in patients.



For instance, GlucoTrack - a product manufactured by Integrity Applications (Israel) performs quantification using electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and thermal waves in combination.In addition, Eversense is another painless glucose monitoring subcutaneous implant offered by Senseonics.



This implant is able to quantify glucose levels in interstitial fluid when placed beneath the skin. This is followed by data transmission to show the results in real time.



The latest no-code monitoring systems help in minimizing the errors that occur due to incorrect entry of strip codes. Whereas, others are incorporating noble metals such as silver, gold, and platinum which effectively reduces the electrical noise further improving accuracy.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Accu-Chek Inform II accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period

• Bayer CONTOUR blood glucose monitoring system is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019-2025

• In terms of volume, the i-STAT ranked above all owing to its multipurpose utility in the diagnostics industry

• North America is the leading regional market due to the higher penetration of novel diagnostic techniques

• Asia Pacific has registered the fastest growth rate owing to numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics and ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes

• A robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated in this region Some of the key market participants are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, LifeScan, Inc., and Nova Biomedical among others



