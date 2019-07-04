Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Markets to 2024: Fixed & Hardware POS Systems have been Witnessing Growth at a Noteworthy Rate

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market - Analysis By Product Type (Fixed POS, Wireless POS), Component Type (Hardware, Software), Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global POS Terminal Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.34% during 2019-2024.



This report analyzes the Global POS Terminal Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global POS Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global POS Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Fixed POS and Hardware POS systems are the segments that have been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to enhanced investment in various retail sales channels such as department stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, online market place backed with growing urbanization and increasing consumer personal disposable income is supplementing the market growth.

Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the Global POS Market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in Asia Pacific region include presence of major economies such as China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, which are investing heavily in E-commerce industry supported by government in these countries are focusing on Digitalization and building a cashless economy, that is infusing growth in the market for POS systems during the period.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. POS Terminal Market: Product Outlook



5. Global POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global POS Terminal Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Product Type (2018, 2024)

6.1.1 Global Fixed POS Terminal Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.2 Global Fixed POS Terminal Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.3 Global Wireless/Mobile POS Terminal Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.4 Global Wireless/Mobile POS Terminal Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2 By Component Type (2018, 2024)

6.2.1 Global POS Hardware Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.2 Global POS Hardware Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.3 Global POS Software Market Size, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.4 Global POS Software Market Size, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3 By Application (2018, 2024)

6.3.1 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Retail, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.2 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Retail, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.3 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Healthcare, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.4 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Healthcare, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.5 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Restaurant, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.6 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Restaurant, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.7 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Hospitality, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.8 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Hospitality, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.9 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Others, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.10 Global POS Terminal Market Size for Others, By Value (2019-2024)



7. Market Share of Leading POS Terminal Companies



8. Global POS Terminal Market : Regional Analysis



9. North America POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

9.1 By Value (2014-2018)

9.2 By Value (2019-2024)



10. North America POS Terminal Market: Segment Analysis

10.1 By Product Type (2018, 2024)

10.1.1 North America Fixed POS Terminal Market Size, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

10.1.2 North America Wireless/Mobile POS Terminal Market Size, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

10.2 By Component Type (2018, 2024)

10.2.1 North America POS Hardware Market Size, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

10.2.2 North America POS Software Market Size, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

10.3 By Application (2018, 2024)

10.3.1 North America POS Terminal Market Size for Retail, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

10.3.2 North America POS Terminal Market Size for Healthcare, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

10.3.3 North America POS Terminal Market Size for Restaurant, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

10.3.4 North America POS Terminal Market Size for Hospitality, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

10.3.5 North America POS Terminal Market Size for Others, By Value (2014-2018) (2019-2024)



11. North America POS Terminal Market: Country Analysis

11.1 US POS Terminal Market

11.1.1 US POS Terminal Market, By Value (2014-2018)

11.1.2 US POS Terminal Market, By Value (2019-2024)

11.1.3 By Product Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

11.1.4 By Component Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

11.1.5 By Application, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

11.2 Canada POS Terminal Market

11.2.1 Canada POS Terminal Market, By Value (2014-2018)

11.2.2 Canada POS Terminal Market, By Value (2019-2024)

11.2.3 By Product Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

11.2.4 By Component Type, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)

11.2.5 By Application, (2014-2018) (2019-2024)



12. Europe POS Terminal Market: An Analysis



13. Europe POS Terminal Market: Segment Analysis



14. Europe POS Terminal Market: Country Analysis



15. Asia Pacific POS Terminal Market: An Analysis



16. Asia Pacific POS Terminal Market: Segment Analysis



17. Asia Pacific POS Terminal Market: Country Analysis



18. Rest of the World POS Terminal Market: An Analysis



19. Rest of the World POS Terminal Market: Segment Analysis



20 Global POS Terminal Market Drivers



21 Global POS Terminal Market Restraints



22 Global POS Terminal Market Trends



23 SWOT Analysis



24 Company Profiles

24.1 Ingenico S.A.

24.2 PAX Technology Limited

24.3 MICROS Systems Inc.

24.4 VeriFone Systems Inc.

24.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

24.6 Hewlett-Packard Company

24.7 Toshiba Corporation

24.8 Panasonic Corporation

24.9 Samsung Group

24.10 NEC Corporation

