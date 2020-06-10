Point-of-Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market in Asia, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Developing Asia has a large population with lower access to clean and uninterrupted supply of water that can be used for drinking.This has resulted in a large market for bottled water, including bottled water coolers that use large plastic cans.







This, in turn, has led to the region being one of the largest plastic polluters in the world, hinting at an environmental crisis in the making.One of the solutions to mitigate this environmental damage is for countries to provide clean and safe drinking water access universally at a low price.



While this is largely possible only in the more developed countries, the services provided can still not be trusted due to the use of aging water distribution infrastructure. Hence, one of the solutions that people can implement themselves is to use drinking water purifiers in their homes, offices, and eateries.Drinking water purifiers are of various types, depending on how they are used: Point of Entry (PoE), Point of Use (PoU) and Pitchers. Each of these has their own markets and use cases. This study looks into PoU water purifiers that are used in the residential, commercial and hotels/restaurants/cafes (HoReCa) end-user segments across Asia. There is a particular focus on India, China, Indonesia and Malaysia, which are the largest 4 markets for PoU systems. This study calculates the total Asian market for PoU water purifiers for 2019 and forecasts the sales until 2024.Further, the study divides PoU systems into counter-top (CT) and stand-type (ST) water purification systems, and forecasts their estimated market sales in China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia till 2024. It takes a brief look at the technologies used for filtration, including reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV), along with their forecasts till 2024. It also looks into the key purchasing factors in Asia, including price, features, brand names, technology, and aesthetics. The study talks about the various drivers and restraints that affect the market for PoU water purifiers in Asia, and also highlights a few ongoing market trends. It also points out the positive and negative effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic on the market. Moreover, this study looks into the various manufacturers and distributors (online and offline) of PoU water purifiers across the region and lists out some of their advantages and disadvantages. It also provides detailed company profiles for 8 major competitors in the region, including Coway, AO Smith, Unilever, and ChungHo Nais.Finally, the study lists a few potential growth opportunities in the market, including the rise in smart water purifier systems that use the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide much better information to users.



