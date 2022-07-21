Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Prevalence of Water-Borne Diseases Driving Growth

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-use water treatment systems market is expected to grow from $15.25 billion in 2021 to $16.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.64%. The market is expected to reach $24.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.61%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in prevalence of water-borne diseases is driving the growth of the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Waterborne diseases are diseases caused by drinking water contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms like protozoa, viruses, bacteria, and intestinal parasites.

For instance, within developing countries, 1.8 million people die every year from waterborne diseases. Of these deaths, over 90% are children under the age of five. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases drives the point-of-use water treatment systems market.



Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. These innovations include new technologies to reduce wastage of water during the purification process. For example, Kent RO systems has launched Zero Water Wastage technology KENT's which ensures no wastage of water occurs during the purification process.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Under The Counter Filters; Counter Top Filters; Pitcher Filters; Faucet Mounted Filters; Others

2) By Technology: Reverse Osmosis Systems; Ultrafiltration Systems; Distillation Systems; Disinfection Methods; Chlorination; UV Radiation; Ozonation; Filtration Methods; Activated Carbon Filters; Mechanical Filters; Bio-Sand Filters

3) By Application: Residential; Non-Residential



