Point Six Wireless Acquired by Mesa Labs

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Six Wireless, LLC ("Point Six"), a leading continuous monitoring hardware business, today announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets (other than current assets) and certain liabilities of its continuous monitoring business by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) ("Mesa").

As a leading provider in the continuous monitoring space, Point Six's technology will be integrated into Mesa's Cold Chain Monitoring division. For over 22 years, Point Six has been providing wireless sensors of world-class quality and reliability. Together, Point Six and Mesa will provide the most robust, scalable and easy-to-use continuous monitoring solution to support the most demanding of applications.

"Working with a larger organization is an exciting opportunity for Point Six Wireless. We're committed to maintaining our customer relationships and providing uninterrupted hardware, software and support services," said Dan Piroli, Senior Vice President at Point Six Wireless.

Mesa is a global technology innovator committed to solving some of the most critical quality control and analytical challenges in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial safety, environmental, food and beverage industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Cold Chain Monitoring and Cold Chain Packaging), which help its customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve quality of life throughout the world.



About Point Six Wireless, LLC

Point Six Wireless designs an incomparable offering of proprietary and standard wireless sensors featuring both RF and IR technology. The ability to customize application-specific solutions has driven Fortune 500 OEMs and organizations across market sectors to partner with Point Six Wireless.

Point Six Wireless temperature and humidity sensors, dataloggers, people-counting and energy-monitoring sensors help organizations monitor energy usage, optimize operations and maintain regulatory compliance. Wireless sensors can be found in healthcare, hospitality, food service, retail, data center and refrigerated transport applications.



For more information about Point Six Wireless, please visit www.pointsix.com.

Contact:

Dan Piroli

Dan@PointSix.com

+1 404-834-8294

SOURCE PointSix Wireless

Related Links

http://www.pointsix.com

