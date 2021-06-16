Point32Health Launches to Guide a New Health Care Journey for Communities Across New England

CANTON, Mass., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care today announced its combined organization will be known as Point32Health. Bringing together more than 90 years of service to 2.2 million members across New England, Point32Health helps individuals find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier. Inspired by the 32 points on a compass, Point32Health represents the role the organization plays in guiding and empowering its members and making a meaningful impact across the health care industry.

"Point32Health reflects the shared values between Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim — expanding health care access, delivering innovative products to solve health care's greatest challenges, and improving the health care experience regardless of age, health, race, identity or income," said Tom Croswell, chief executive officer of Point32Health. "We'll continue to deliver the trusted, high-quality services that we are known for, with a reinvigorated focus on creating a new health care journey that is more personal, seamless and empowering than ever before."

"We are excited to reach this important milestone for our organization with a name that is intentionally modern and unique in the health care industry," said Richard O'Connor, chief marketing officer of Point32Health. "As an organization with deep roots in the New England region, we look forward to continuing to drive innovation and seamlessly connecting our members to all points of the health care continuum."

While Point32Health is the name of the parent organization, the Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim brands will continue to appear in the marketplace for the foreseeable future.

Point32Health is headquartered in Canton, Mass. and will welcome employees to its headquarters in the fall of 2021.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income—and our Foundation and Institute work to improve population health. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for both our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

