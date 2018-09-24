Pointe LNG Signs Agreement for Engineering and Technical Services with Kellogg Brown & Root for Plaquemines Parish LNG Export Facility

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointe LNG, LLC (Pointe LNG), announced today that it has signed an engineering and technical services agreement with KBR to provide Pointe LNG with front end engineering design submittals and services as required to obtain Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval for Pointe LNG's proposed LNG liquefaction and export facility to be located in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

"We are pleased to have KBR, a global EPC LNG Contractor, as a partner, and this strategic agreement is an important step in the development of our project. We are thrilled about the opportunity to add KBR's decades of LNG experience on board as we bring Pointe LNG to market," said James Lindsay, Pointe's co-founder.

"Selecting KBR to provide the full engineering design on FERC FEED, Full FEED and a lump sum EPC turnkey bid package assures that Pointe LNG will complete the FERC filing process on time and ensures the quality design needed," said Tom Burgess, the company's co-founder.

"KBR is pleased to be working with Pointe LNG in this key role and contribute to this important development in Louisiana," said Farhan Mujib, KBR President, Hydrocarbons Delivery Solutions. "KBR's selection for this work demonstrates Pointe LNG's confidence in KBR's LNG project experience, leverages our U.S. construction capability and provides opportunity for a full service EPC contract at a later date."

Assuming that various contingencies and approvals are satisfied, including the completion of the FERC pre-filing process which is expected to occur by December 2019 and Pointe LNG's receipt of financing and all necessary permits and approvals, construction is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021 with initial operations expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Pointe LNG is a privately held company based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

