Pointer Telocation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ: PNTR) (TASE: PNTR), a leading provider of telematic services and technology solutions for Fleet Management, Mobile Asset Management and Internet of Vehicles, announced its financial results for second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter of 2019 Compared to Second Quarter of 2018

Record revenues of $21.4 million , up 9% as reported and up 16% on a constant currency basis

, up 9% as reported and up 16% on a constant currency basis Service revenues of $12.5 million , down 5% as reported and up 5% on a constant currency basis

, down 5% as reported and up 5% on a constant currency basis Operating income of $1.8 million (8% of revenue), down from $2.8 million for the prior-year period

(8% of revenue), down from for the prior-year period Net income of $1.1 million , down from $1.9 million for the prior-year period

, down from for the prior-year period Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million , down from $3.6 million for the prior-year period

, down from for the prior-year period Cash net of debt totaled to $2.7 million at June 30, 2019

at Total subscribers reached 282,000, an increase of 4% year-over-year

Management Comment

David Mahlab, Pointer's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very excited to report record revenue of $21.4 million in the second quarter, driven by significant product revenue in North America. We are seeing increasing traction in this key expansion market as we benefit from synergies with our primary partner, ID Systems, and we expect to accelerate our combined efforts there as we fully integrate our business and operations, post-acquisition. We believe we are on track to close this transaction in October 2019 after the parties extended the date after which each party can terminate the merger agreement without cause until the end of October.

Meanwhile in other major markets we saw strong growth in Brazil in the second quarter based on wins we announced earlier this year, and we expect to continue this momentum in Brazil and other Latin America markets.

During the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, we significantly reduced services to low margin customers, cutting approximately 15,000 low revenue subscribers in total, in order to enhance our long-term profitability. In the second quarter of 2019, we executed our plans and returned to subscriber growth of about 4% quarter-over-quarter. We expect to continued momentum in our service subscriber growth going forward.

For the remainder of 2019, we continue to expect double-digit growth in our overall business comparing same period in 2018, with accelerating growth on our top line and continuing investment in new products and solutions, particularly for the North American market."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary Compared to Second Quarter 2018

(in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Total Revenues $21.4 $19.7 Service Revenues $12.5 $13.2 Operating Income (% of Revenue) $1.8 (8%) $2.8 (14%) Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $0.13 $0.23 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.22 $0.30 Net Income $1.1 $1.9 EBITDA $2.9 $3.4

First Half 2019 Financial Summary Compared to First Half 2018

(in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Total Revenues $39.7 $40.6 Service Revenues $24.9 $27.0 Operating Income (% of Revenue) $3.0 (8%) $5.3 (13%) Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) $0.20 $0.44 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.42 $0.60 Net Income $1.7 $3.7 EBITDA $4.8 $6.7

Revenues from services decreased 5% to $12.5 million as compared to $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. In constant currency terms, revenues from services increased by 5%. Revenues from products increased by 36% as reported in the second quarter of 2019 to $8.9 million from $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. In constant currency terms, revenues from products increased by 37%. The currency exchange rate impact on total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 was approximately $1.5 million. The currency exchange rate impact on operating income for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 was immaterial.

Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis

A reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Pointer uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income and presentation of results in a constant currency based on the local currencies in which operations are conducted prior to giving effect to exchange rates into U.S. dollars as Non-GAAP financial performance measurements.

Pointer calculates EBITDA by adding back to net income financial expenses, taxes and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. Pointer calculates adjusted EBITDA by adding back to EBITDA Stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs. Pointer calculates Non-GAAP operating income by adding back to operating income the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of long-lived assets and losses and acquisition related costs. Pointer calculates Non-GAAP net income by adding back to net income the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of long lived assets, non-cash tax expenses and acquisition related costs.

Pointer calculates results on a constant currency based on the local currencies on a nominal value, without giving effect to conversion into U.S. dollar.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of the Company's performance exclusive of Non-GAAP charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results and to neutralize fluctuations in local currencies against the dollar.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating and net income and presentation of results on a constant currency basis are provided to investors to complement the results provided in accordance with GAAP, as management believes these measures help to illustrate underlying operating trends in the Company's business and uses these measures to establish internal budgets and goals, manage the business and evaluate performance. Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures help investors to understand the Company's current and future operating cash flow and performance, especially as the Company's acquisitions have resulted in amortization and non-cash items that have had a material impact on the Company's GAAP profits. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating and net income and presentation of results on a constant currency basis should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Pointer Telocation

For over 20 years, Pointer has rewritten the rules for the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market and is a pioneer in the Connected Car segment. Pointer has in-depth knowledge of the needs of this market and has developed a full suite of tools, technology and services to respond to them. The vehicles of the future will be intimately networked with the outside world, enhancing and optimizing the in-car experience.

Pointer's innovative and reliable cloud-based software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform extracts and captures an organization's critical mobility data points – from office, drivers, routes, points-of-interest, logistic-network, vehicles, trailers, containers and cargo. The SAAS platform analyzes the raw data converting it into valuable information for Pointer's customers providing them with actionable insights and thus enabling the customers to improve their bottom line and increase their profitability.

For more information, please visit http://www.pointer.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe", "may", "might", "predict", "potential", "anticipate", "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses increasing traction in the North America market, potential acceleration of efforts with I.D. Systems, full integration of the companies' businesses and timing of closing of the acquisition transaction with I.D. Systems, continued positive momentum in Brazil, other Latin America markets and in the number of service subscribers and rates of top and bottom line growth for the remainder of 2019 as well as continued investment in products and solutions, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018



Unaudited



ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

6,698

8,528 Trade and unbilled receivables

17,688

13,902 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

5,484

3,362 Inventories

7,668

6,432









Total current assets

37,538

32,224



















LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term loan to related party

1,022

948 Long-term unbilled and other accounts receivable

940

1,258 Severance pay fund

3,382

3,038 Property and equipment, net

6,236

5,915 Other intangible assets, net

1,073

1,229 Goodwill

39,044

37,538 Deferred tax asset

7,856

7,934 Operating lease right-of-use asset

3,280

-









Total long-term assets

62,833

57,860









Total assets

100,371

90,084











INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands













June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018



Unaudited



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short-term bank credit and current maturities of long-term loans

2,068

2,354 Trade payables

8,605

5,743 Deferred revenues and customer advances

769

785 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

8,943

8,490









Total current liabilities

20,385

17,372



















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Long-term loans from banks

1,933

2,685 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities

343

360 Accrued severance pay

3,751

3,531 Operating lease liability

3,300

-









Total long term liabilities

9,327

6,576









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

















EQUITY:







Pointer Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders' equity:







Share capital

6,059

6,050 Additional paid-in capital

130,802

130,309 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(5,762)

(8,151) Accumulated deficit

(60,547)

(62,278)









Total Pointer Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders' equity

70,552

65,930









Non-controlling interest

107

206









Total equity

70,659

66,136









Total liabilities and equity

100,371

90,084

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share and per share information

















Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited



Revenues:



















Products

14,810

13,637

8,918

6,578

25,243 Services

24,891

26,986

12,525

13,162

52,543





















Total revenues

39,701

40,623

21,443

19,740

77,786





















Cost of revenues:



















Products

9,892

8,188

6,109

3,963

15,104 Services

10,727

11,148

5,511

5,438

21,674





















Total cost of revenues

20,619

19,336

11,620

9,401

36,778





















Gross profit

19,082

21,287

9,823

10,339

41,008





















Operating expenses:



















Research and development

2,641

2,359

1,370

1,122

4,707 Selling and marketing

7,513

7,545

3,855

3,677

14,560 General and administrative

5,038

5,548

2,452

2,661

11,169 Amortization of intangible assets

173

248

78

121

456 One-time acquisition related costs

711

262

260

-

300





















Total operating expenses

16,076

15,962

8,015

7,581

31,192





















Operating income

3,006

5,325

1,808

2,758

9,816 Financial expenses, net

365

666

145

332

1,133 Other expenses (income)

(8)

15

(8)

-

3





















Income before taxes on income

2,649

4,644

1,671

2,426

8,680 Taxes on income

973

950

596

501

1,753





















Net income

1,676

3,694

1,075

1,925

6,927











































Earnings per share from continuing

operations attributable to Pointer

Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders:



















Basic net earnings per share

0.21

0.46

0.13

0.24

0.85





















Diluted net earnings per share

0.20

0.44

0.13

0.23

0.84





















Weighted average -Basic number of shares

8,162,950

8,066,698

8,188,475

8,073,665

8,099,952





















Weighted average – fully diluted number of

shares

8,360,140

8,257,968

8,393,890

8,221,373

8,279,562

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands

















Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited

























Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net income

1,676

3,694

1,075

1,925

6,927 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization

1,746

1,345

1,068

627

2,571 Accrued interest and exchange rate changes of

debenture and long-term loans

(99)

25

(37)

24

(20) Accrued severance pay, net

(142)

46

(27)

(32)

71 Gain from sale of property and equipment, net

(36)

(49)

(20)

(22)

(101) Stock-based compensation

471

386

125

244

1,198 Decrease (increase) in trade and unbilled

receivables, net

(3,310)

(788)

(2,517)

200

(1,121) Increase in other accounts

receivable and prepaid expenses

(2,214)

(1,370)

(1,362)

(749)

(855) Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,359)

751

(557)

541

(56) Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes

385

341

266

186

779 Decrease (increase) in long-term unbilled and

other accounts receivable

381

(202)

(173)

(360)

220 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

2,496

247

3,292

358

48 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable

and accrued expenses

1,117

(382)

250

(1,214)

(1,064)





















Net cash provided by operating activities

1,112

4,044

1,383

1,728

8,597





















Cash flows from investing activities :



















Purchase of property and equipment

(1,507)

(1,633)

(977)

(674)

(2,721) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

36

49

20

22

101





















Net cash used in investing activities

(1,471)

(1,584)

(957)

(652)

(2,620)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited

























Cash flows from financing activities:









































Repayment of long-term loans from banks

(1,585)

(2,645)

(367)

(1,294)

(5,078) Proceeds from issuance of shares and exercise of

options, net of issuance costs

20

80

20

76

89 Short-term bank credit, net

546

79

32

21

32





















Net cash used in financing activities

(1,019)

(2,486)

(315)

(1,197)

(4,957)





















Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

(453)

(181)

(288)

(477)

133





















Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(1,831)

(207)

(177)

(598)

1,153 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the

period

8,529

7,375

6,875

7,766

7,375





















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

6,698

7,168

6,698

7,168

8,528





ADDITIONAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP operating results:





Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018





















GAAP gross profit

19,082

21,287

9,823

10,339

41,008 Stock-based compensation expenses

61

33

27

24

104 Non-GAAP gross profit

19,143

21,320

9,850

10,363

41,112











































GAAP operating income

3,006

5,325

1,808

2,758

9,816 Stock-based compensation expenses

471

386

125

244

1,198 Amortization and impairment of long lived assets

173

248

78

121

456 Acquisition related one-time costs

711

262

260

-

300 Non-GAAP operating income

4,361

6,221

2,271

3,123

11,770





















GAAP net income

1,676

3,694

1,075

1,925

6,927 Stock-based compensation expenses

471

386

125

244

1,198 Amortization and impairment of long lived assets

173

248

78

121

456 Non cash tax expenses

449

375

283

204

759 Acquisition related one-time costs

711

262

260

-

300 Non-GAAP net income

3,480

4,965

1,821

2,494

9,640





















Non-GAAP net income per share from continuing

operations - Diluted

0.42

0.60

0.22

0.30

1.16 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares -

Diluted*

8,360,140

8,257,968

8,393,890

8,221,373

8,279,562























* In calculating diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expenses in accordance with FASB ASC 718.

EBITDA U.S. dollars in thousands



Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018

2018





















GAAP Net income as reported:

1,676

3,694

1,075

1,925

6,927





















Financial expenses, net

365

666

145

332

1,133 Tax on income

973

950

596

501

1,753 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of

goodwill and intangible assets

1,746

1,345

1,068

627

2,571





















EBITDA

4,760

6,655

2,884

3,385

12,384





















Stock-based compensation expenses

471

386

125

244

1,198





















Acquisition related costs

711

262

260

-

300





















Adjusted EBITDA

5,942

7,303

3,269

3,629

13,882

























