Pointer Telocation Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ: PNTR) (TASE: PNTR), a leading provider of telematic services and technology solutions for Fleet Management, Mobile Asset Management and Internet of Vehicles, announced its financial results for third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter 2018 Compared to Third Quarter 2017

Total revenues of $18.7 million , down 7% as reported due to foreign currency exchange headwinds and up 1% on a constant currency basis

, down 7% as reported due to foreign currency exchange headwinds and up 1% on a constant currency basis Service revenues of $12.8 million , down 4% as reported and up 8% on a constant currency basis

, down 4% as reported and up 8% on a constant currency basis Operating income of $2.5 million (13% of revenue), down 13%

(13% of revenue), down 13% Net income of $1.8 million , down 4%

, down 4% Cash, net of debt, totaled $2 million . Generated $3.1 million in operating cash flow during the quarter

. Generated in operating cash flow during the quarter Total subscribers reached 274,000, an increase of 10%

Financial Highlights for First Nine Months of 2018 Compared to First Nine Months of 2017

Total revenues of $59.4 million as reported, up from $59.3 million , and up 4% on a constant currency basis

as reported, up from , and up 4% on a constant currency basis Service revenues of $39.8 million , up 3% as reported, and up 9% on a constant currency basis

, up 3% as reported, and up 9% on a constant currency basis Operating income of $7.8 million (13% of revenue), down 2%

(13% of revenue), down 2% Net income of $5.5 million , up 1%

Management Commentary

David Mahlab, Pointer's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"This was another solid quarter for Pointer. We delivered improved service margins, strong earnings and impressive cash flow generation while facing tough headwinds from foreign currency exchange rates in our markets in Latin America, which negatively impacted reported revenue. Our bottom line performance is good, and it demonstrates our underlying strength.

"During the period, we continued to advance our capabilities in the IOT space and in providing our safety and driver behavior solution through our machine learning technology. Our platform will harness our real-time driver data to deliver more efficient, cost-effective products and services to our customers, many of whom have already provided positive initial feedback on these upcoming offerings. Initial introduction of the solution has been well received by our customers. We are also currently beta testing our asset tracking solution in North America and intend to start shipping before the end of the year.

"As reported recently, in India, we have been officially certified to the AIS 140 standard, which we believe will drive a substantial increase in telematics adoption in this growing market. We expect to start delivering Cello CANiQ IN devices in India by the end of the year, and we should benefit from deliveries in the Americas as well. We expect a significant ramp up in North America in 2019 and beyond. Meanwhile, in Brazil we secured several new contracts during the third quarter that will have an impact in 2019 as well.

"Our markets, while highly fragmented, continue to expand, and we are positioned around the globe to pursue them."

Yaniv Dorani, Pointer's Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"During the period, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet and improve our capital structure. In the third quarter, we generated $3.1 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $2.0 million in net cash, achieving positive net cash for the first time in more than a decade. Over the past nine months, we have reduced our long-term debt by $3.8 million."

Third Quarter 2018 Financial Summary Compared to Third Quarter 2017 (in millions, except per share amounts) Q3/2018 Q3/2017 Total Revenues $18.7 $20.2 Service Revenues $12.8 $13.3 Operating Income (% of Revenue) $2.5 (13%) $2.9 (14%) Diluted EPS $0.22 $0.23 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.31 $0.28 EBITDA $3.1 $3.6

First Nine Months of 2018 Financial Summary Compared to First Nine Months of 2017 (in millions, except per share amounts) 1-9/2018 1-9/2017 Total Revenues $59.4 $59.3 Service Revenues $39.8 $38.6 Operating Income (% of Revenue) $7.8 (13%) $8.0 (13%) Diluted EPS $0.67 $0.67 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.91 $0.89 EBITDA $9.8 $10.1

Revenues from services decreased 4% as reported to $12.8 million as compared to $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2017. In local currency terms, revenues from services increased by 8%. Revenues from products decreased 14% as reported in the third quarter of 2018 to $5.9 million from $6.9 million. In local currency terms, revenues from products decreased by 11%. The currency exchange rate impact on total revenues for the third quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017 was approximately $1.8 million.

Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis

Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Pointer uses EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating income and Non-GAAP net income as Non-GAAP financial performance measurements.

Pointer calculates EBITDA by adding back to net income financial expenses, taxes and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets.

Pointer calculates Non-GAAP operating income by adding back to operating income the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of long-lived assets, other expenses of retirement costs and losses and acquisition related one-time costs.

Pointer calculates Non-GAAP net income by adding back to net income the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of long lived assets, non-cash tax expenses, other expenses of retirement costs and acquisition related one-time costs.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of the Company's performance exclusive of Non-GAAP charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results.

EBITDA and Non-GAAP operating and net income are provided to investors to complement the results provided in accordance with GAAP, as management believes these measures help to illustrate underlying operating trends in the Company's business and uses these measures to establish internal budgets and goals, manage the business and evaluate performance. Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures help investors to understand the Company's current and future operating cash flow and performance, especially as the Company's acquisitions have resulted in amortization and non-cash items that have had a material impact on the Company's GAAP profits. EBITDA and Non-GAAP operating and net income should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Pointer Telocation

For over 20 years, Pointer has rewritten the rules for the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market and is a pioneer in the Connected Car segment. Pointer has in-depth knowledge of the needs of this market and has developed a full suite of tools, technology and services to respond to them. The vehicles of the future will be intimately networked with the outside world, enhancing and optimizing the in-car experience.

Pointer's innovative and reliable cloud-based software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform extracts and captures an organization's critical mobility data points – from office, drivers, routes, points-of-interest, logistic-network, vehicles, trailers, containers and cargo. The SAAS platform analyzes the raw data converting it into valuable information for Pointer's customers providing them with actionable insights and thus enabling the customers to improve their bottom line and increase their profitability.

For more information, please visit http://www.pointer.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe", "may", "might", "predict", "potential", "anticipate", "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its platform that will harness its real-time driver data to deliver better products and services, the Company's strength, adoption of the Company's solutions and other trends in the markets and various territories, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



September 30,

2018

December 31,

2017



Unaudited



ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

8,315

7,375 Trade and unbilled receivables

12,527

13,660 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

3,349

2,865 Inventories

6,217

6,551









Total current assets

30,408

30,451



















LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term loan to related party

968

973 Long-term unbilled and other accounts receivable

1,290

1,116 Severance pay fund

3,184

3,546 Property and equipment, net

5,756

5,848 Other intangible assets, net

1,299

1,935 Goodwill

38,246

41,010 Deferred tax asset

8,323

9,585









Total long-term assets

59,066

64,013









Total assets

89,474

94,464











INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



September 30,

December 31,



2018

2017



Unaudited



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short-term bank credit and current maturities of long-term

loans

3,249

5,101 Trade payables

5,353

6,204 Deferred revenues and customer advances

709

777 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

7,728

9,117









Total current liabilities

17,039

21,199



















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Long-term loans from banks

3,048

5,015 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities

416

838 Accrued severance pay

3,633

3,996









Total long term liabilities

7,097

9,849









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

















EQUITY:







Pointer Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders' equity:







Share capital

6,049

5,995 Additional paid-in capital

129,895

129,076 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(7,104)

(2,340) Accumulated deficit

(63,738)

(69,597)









Total Pointer Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders' equity

65,102

63,134









Non-controlling interest

236

282









Total equity

65,338

63,416









Total liabilities and equity

89,474

94,464

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share and per share information



Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

2017



Unaudited

Unaudited



Revenues:



















Products

19,555

20,725

5,918

6,896

26,182 Services

39,798

38,579

12,812

13,336

51,973





















Total revenues

59,353

59,304

18,730

20,232

78,155





















Cost of revenues:



















Products

11,740

12,831

3,551

4,078

16,073 Services

16,309

16,294

5,160

5,673

21,914





















Total cost of revenues

28,049

29,125

8,711

9,751

37,987





















Gross profit

31,304

30,179

10,019

10,481

40,168





















Operating expenses:



















Research and development

3,446

3,024

1,087

1,037

4,051 Selling and marketing

10,983

10,360

3,438

3,599

14,038 General and administrative

8,400

8,463

2,852

2,827

11,275 Amortization of intangible assets

367

339

119

112

463 One-time acquisition related costs

262

-

-

-

32





















Total operating expenses

23,458

22,186

7,496

7,575

29,859





















Operating income

7,846

7,993

2,523

2,906

10,309 Financial expenses, net

856

708

190

288

1,004 Other expenses (income)

13

(7)

(2)

(4)

5





















Income before taxes on income

6,977

7,292

2,335

2,622

9,300 Taxes on income

1,481

1,877

531

739

(7,221)





















Net income

5,496

5,415

1,804

1,883

16,521











































Earnings per share from continuing

operations attributable to Pointer

Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders:



















Basic net earnings per share

0.68

0.68

0.22

0.24

2.07





















Diluted net earnings per share

0.67

0.67

0.22

0.23

2.03





















Weighted average -Basic number of shares

8,088,700

7,977,376

8,131,988

7,989,398

7,997,684





















Weighted average – fully diluted number of shares

8,273,532

8,104,756

8,274,676

8,172,362

8,130,566

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

2017



Unaudited

Unaudited

























Cash flows from operating activities:









































Net income

5,496

5,415

1,804

1,883

16,521 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization

1,939

2,142

593

691

2,924 Accrued interest and exchange rate changes of

debenture and long-term loans

7

-

(18)

-

52 Accrued severance pay, net

15

134

(30)

22

93 Gain from sale of property and equipment, net

(73)

(85)

(24)

(18)

(113) Stock-based compensation

792

299

406

83

380 Decrease (increase) in trade and unbilled

receivables, net

69

(2,271)

857

(144)

(1,616) Decrease (increase) in other accounts

receivable and prepaid expenses

(1,039)

(569)

330

(89)

(206) Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,017

(807)

266

(240)

(1,170) Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes

616

1,096

276

274

(8,018) Decrease (increase) in long-term unbilled and

other accounts receivable

(99)

4

103

(48)

165 Decrease in trade payables

(479)

(1,558)

(726)

(347)

(1,597) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable

and accrued expenses

(1,095)

2,200

(713)

1,206

2,285





















Net cash provided by operating activities

7,166

6,000

3,124

3,273

9,700





















Cash flows from investing activities :



















Purchase of property and equipment

(2,061)

(1,987)

(428)

(875)

(3,033) Purchase of other intangible assets

-

-

-

-

(233) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

72

86

23

31

114





















Net cash used in investing activities

(1,989)

(1,901)

(405)

(844)

(3,152)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

2017



Unaudited

Unaudited

























Cash flows from financing activities:









































Repayment of long-term loans from banks

(3,810)

(3,369)

(1,165)

(1,356)

(4,875) Proceeds from issuance of shares and exercise of

options, net of issuance costs

80

387

-

111

395 Short-term bank credit, net

(41)

(305)

(120)

(3)

(231)





















Net cash used in financing activities

(3,771)

(3,287)

(1,285)

(1,248)

(4,711)





















Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

(466)

126

(287)

123

(528)





















Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

940

938

1,147

1,304

1,309 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

7,375

6,066

7,168

5,700

6,066





















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

8,315

7,004



8,315

7,004

7,375

























ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data



The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP operating results:







Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

2017





















GAAP gross profit

31,304

30,179

10,019

10,481

40,168 Stock-based compensation expenses

65

2

32

1

3 Non-GAAP gross profit

31,369

30,181

10,051

10,482

40,171











































GAAP operating income

7,846

7,993

2,523

2,906

10,309 Stock-based compensation expenses

792

299

406

83

380 Amortization and impairment of long lived assets

367

339

119

112

463 Other expenses of retirement costs

-

125

-

-

125 Acquisition related one-time costs

262

-

-

-

154 Non-GAAP operating income

9,267

8,756

3,048

3,101

11,431





















GAAP net income

5,496

5,415

1,804

1,883

16,521 Stock-based compensation expenses

792

299

406

83

380 Amortization and impairment of long lived assets

367

339

119

112

463 Other expenses of retirement costs

-

125

-

-

125 Non cash tax expenses

613

1,030

238

229

(8,213) Acquisition related one-time costs

262

-

-

-

154 Non-GAAP net income

7,530

7,208

2,567

2,307

9,430





















Non-GAAP net income per share from continuing

operations - Diluted

0.91

0.89

0.31

0.28

1.16 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares - Diluted*

8,273,532

8,104,756

8,274,676

8,172,362

8,130,566 * In calculating diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expenses in accordance with FASB ASC 718.

EBITDA U.S. dollars in thousands



Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017

2017





















GAAP Net income as reported:

5,496

5,415

1,804

1,883

16,521





















Financial expenses, net

856

708

190

288

1,004 Tax on income

1,481

1,877

531

739

(7,221) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of

goodwill and intangible assets

1,939

2,142

593

691

2,924





















EBITDA

9,772

10,142

3,118

3,601

13,228























