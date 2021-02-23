Pointivo Lands Eighth Patent Increasing Coverage of the Drone Analytics Market

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointivo , the leading software platform provider for asset inspection using AI and computer vision, today announced the approval of its patent application titled "Systems and Methods for Processing 2D/3D Data Structures of Interest in a Scene and Wireframes Generated Therefrom." Once issued, Pointivo will own eight US patents, with several other US and foreign patent applications pending. This patent covers the ability to automatically generate engineering CAD drawings from imagery captured from drones and other devices.

Pointivo is a pioneer in the use of AI and computer vision to extract information from imagery derived from various capture methods. This patent augments Pointivo's broad IP portfolio covering its applications for customers in the telecom, solar, residential and commercial roofing, and energy markets. The company's IP portfolio includes automatic identification, labeling, segmentation, and semantic characterization of 3D objects in a scene, automatic generation of inspection insights, and automatic generation of wireframes and CAD models, as well as innovative ways for users to interact with the information.