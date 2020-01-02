Pointr Deep Location Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Pointr Deep Location brings next-generation location experiences and insights to physical venues. The platform allows stores, malls, transport hubs, hotels and other venue operators to offer location-based services to visitors, understand how visitors interact with their space and improve the efficiency of their operations.

"We are honored to collaborate with Microsoft to build great visitor experiences and enable powerful location intelligence in physical venues. Being part of the Microsoft Azure Marketplace enables Pointr to provide Deep Location at scale to Microsoft Azure customers globally," said Trevayne O'Brien, Head of Partnerships at Pointr.

Sahir Anand, Principal/Category Lead- Retail & CPG, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Pointr Deep Location to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Pointr

Pointr, the Deep Location company, is a global technology leader in real-time location for smart venues. Pointr helps companies digitize venues, enabling them to create immersive location experiences and to improve their operations. Pointr works with major international customers in aviation, retail, hospitality and workplace. Built by a team of computer scientists and fueled by 6 patents, Pointr's Deep Location platform powers all of a company's location requirements, from mapping, navigation and asset tracking to location-based analytics and marketing. Pointr's customers include: U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Metropolitan Washington Airports, Harrods and many others. Learn more at: pointr.tech.

