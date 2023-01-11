Pointr launches finance platform to help independent pet groomers and dog daycare centers

Pointr's new Finance platform allows independent pet grooming and dog daycare centers to finance business expansion plans, restructure debt or payoff high interest merchant processor loans, such as Square.

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pointr announced Pointr Finance, the most recent new product released from this fast growing pet software company. This comes 4 months after the release of their Mobile Grooming Module, which extends the Pointr platform (scheduling, record keeping, business management) to Mobile Dog Grooming Van operators and offers a new way for Mobile Groomers to manage their schedule, routes, service territories and more.

Pointr Finance is backed and supported by an extremely successful business-building finance company that specializes in helping businesses that can't catch a break from the banks or SBA. Historically, they have provided over $400m in funds and helped over 5,000 business across the USA. Loans are available from $500 to $1m.

"There are 100's of thousands of pet service providers in the United States, with most being severely limited by the banks that help with their business. We are thrilled to now be able to help pet groomers and dog daycare centers independently finance their business expansion plans, " says Josh Allen, Founder & CEO at Pointr.

Features of Pointr Finance:

Fast Approval: most applications are approved within 24 hours

Up to $1m : get the capital needed for projects large and small

No Personal Guarantee: not required on all funding options

Credit Profiles: financing available for credit scores ranging from 500's to 800's

About Pointr

Pointr was designed from within the pet industry, leveraging 30+ years of grooming salon business management experience, and is tailored to fit the needs of pet groomers and dog daycare centers in today's modern world. In addition to Pointr Finance, the software also offers a full suite of products for traditional 'Brick & Mortar' grooming operations and Mobile Dog Groomers, including:

In-person & online scheduling

Digital record keeping for vaccinations and liability waivers

Intuitive and custom 2-way SMS messaging

Family structure (multiple pets and pet parents on the same account)

Dog daycare

Digital Daily Report Cards

Tracking for No-shows, cancellations and other nuisance behaviors

For more information or to schedule a Demo, visit www.pointr.io.

