Points of Light Announces 2021 Honorees of The Civic 50

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Points of Light, a nonpartisan global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world, announced The Civic 50 honorees of 2021, recognizing them as the most community-minded companies in the United States. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

In 2021, Points of Light introduced new questions in The Civic 50 survey to better understand companies' progress on commitments to racial equity and their communities. These findings will be shared as part of the June 16 honoree announcement and virtual event. The event will also feature new corporate racial equity research presented by Edelman CEO, Lisa Ross and a conversation on corporate leadership in advancing equity with PolicyLink CEO Michael McAfee and Points of Light CEO, Natalye Paquin.

"Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "This year's honorees of The Civic 50 collectively gave $2.5 billion to their communities – and had nearly 400,000 employees volunteer for more than 7 million hours. We also saw them take action on key issues – 100 percent of The Civic 50 companies took action on issues of racism and equity, through supporting community organizers, conducting or supporting research, using their voice to raise awareness and more. In addition, 88 percent of the companies also gave time off or schedule flexibility to vote. We thank these leaders for their investment and look forward to supporting them in in leveraging their time, talent and assets to make transformational change."

The Civic 50 Honorees of 2021

AbbVie Adobe Aflac Altria Group Anthem, Inc. Assurant, Inc. AT&T Inc. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Blue Shield of California Caesars Entertainment Capital One Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Citi Comcast NBCUniversal Comerica Bank Conagra Brands CVS Health Deloitte Delta Air Lines Dow, Inc. DTE Energy Entergy Corporation FedEx Fiserv Inc. Freeport-McMoRan General Mills, Inc. Hasbro, Inc. Health Care Service Corporation Hewlett Packard Enterprise Kellogg Company KeyBank KPMG LLP Liberty Mutual Insurance Moody's Corporation PIMCO Prudential Financial, Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals S&P Global Steelcase Subaru of America, Inc. Tata Consultancy Services TEGNA Inc. The Hershey Company Toyota Financial Services UnitedHealth Group Unum UPS Vertex Pharmaceuticals Wells Fargo Wynn Resorts, Limited

The process resulted in a tie between two companies and so we celebrate 51 companies on this year's list.

The Civic 50 Sector Leaders

AT&T Inc. - Telecommunications Sector Leader

Dow, Inc. - Materials Sector Leader

DTE Energy - Utilities Sector Leader

Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Information Technology Sector Leader

KPMG LLP - Industrials Sector Leader

Prudential Financial, Inc. - Financials Sector Leader

Steelcase - Consumer Discretionary Sector Leader

The Hershey Company - Consumer Staples Sector Leader

UnitedHealth Group - Healthcare Sector Leader

The Civic 50 Volunteer Leader Award

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana - This award recognizes the company for having the leading volunteering culture and truly embracing volunteerism as a priority for civic engagement.

Key Statistics and Highlights from The Civic 50 2021 Honorees

The Civic 50 honorees:

Donated $2.5 billion in cash and $8.2 billion of in-kind support to US social causes

in cash and of in-kind support to US social causes Supported their US employees in delivering 7.1 million volunteer hours

Treat their community involvement as a board-level issue (84% include community engagement in board of directors' meetings)

Helped employees participate in elections (88% gave time off or schedule flexibility to vote)

Additionally, findings from new racial equity questions added to the survey indicate:

92% of the honoree company CEOs used their voice externally and 100% used their voice internally this past year on the issue of racial equity

94% of the honorees have formal supplier diversity programs with written strategies to promote a more diverse, equitable and inclusive company culture

86% of the honorees launched education and awareness campaigns to advance racial equity issues

82% of the honorees funded advocacy organizations focused on advancing racial equity issues

View more key findings and insights from The Civic 50 2021 honorees.

Since it was launched in 2012, The Civic 50 has provided a roadmap for good corporate citizenship, and showcases how committed companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the center of their business. This holistic approach to corporate citizenship is more relevant now than ever before as people look to business to lead by example – whether responding to the global pandemic or moving quickly to address systemic racism inside their organizations and in their communities.

The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. A key-findings brief from the survey will be released in summer 2021. For more information, please visit www.civic50.org.

About Points of Light:

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

About True Impact:

True Impact is a web-based measurement and reporting tool for charitable investments. Companies and their nonprofit partners use True Impact to measure the social impact of grants, volunteerism and other philanthropic investments to demonstrate success and identify opportunities for improvement. True Impact can be used as a stand-alone tool, or as an integrated add-on module with any grants or volunteer management system. For more information, visit www.trueimpact.com.

About VeraWorks:

VeraWorks is a global consulting firm that helps managers and companies offer employees the opportunity to do societal good through their everyday jobs. For more information, visit www.veraworks.com.

