POINTS OF LIGHT KICKS OFF THIRD ANNUAL "GLOBAL VOLUNTEER MONTH"

"Throughout the pandemic and most recently surrounding the war in Ukraine, we have seen powerful and inspiring stories of people rising to the occasion to support their neighbors and people around the world," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO of Points of Light . "During times of uncertainty like these, one thing we can be certain of is that the most powerful force of change in our world is the individual – one person making a positive difference – and Global Volunteer Month is our opportunity to recognize them and inspire others in the process."

Research shows that 87% of people will make time for a worthwhile volunteer opportunity, yet 44% are unsure how to get involved or where to find opportunities to volunteer. Individuals, nonprofits, companies, and government officials seeking to get involved can download resources from Points of Light, including creative ideas to make the most of Global Volunteer Month. They can also visit Points of Light Engage, the world's largest digital hub of virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities with resources from over 170 local Points of Light affiliates, to learn what individual communities need.

"Companies, nonprofits and governments alike have a unique and critical role to play as partners in fostering a thriving society," said Claudia Kreisle, manager of social impact at Phillips 66. "At Phillips 66, we believe actions speak louder than words. That's why we're proud to partner once again with Points of Light to inspire action and support our communities' most pressing needs during Global Volunteer Month."

Points of Light's Global Volunteer Month is a cross-industry collaboration with partners spanning the corporate and nonprofit sectors. Some of the brands recognizing and activating during April include: Lowe's, AARP, Thrive Global, Deloitte, Chicago White Sox, Gas South, AmeriCorps, America's Service Commissions, Heart of America and Voices for National Service.

State governments across the country have joined in to recognize volunteers during Global Volunteer Month. Georgia, Michigan and a growing list of other states have issued formal proclamations honoring the millions of individuals who volunteer throughout the year.

Those who wish to participate in Global Volunteer Month are encouraged to use #GlobalVolunteerMonth for social media posts related to Global Volunteer Month.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,000 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $56 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.

SOURCE Points of Light