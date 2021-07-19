PointsBet Adds Aaron O'Sullivan as Vice President of Online Casino Revenue

DENVER, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today the hiring of industry heavyweight Aaron O'Sullivan as Vice President of Online Casino Revenue, set to oversee North American operations. O'Sullivan will bring to PointsBet nearly 15 years of international iGaming experience and will sit on the U.S. executive leadership team, reporting into PointsBet U.S. CEO Johnny Aitken.

"I am thrilled to join the growing PointsBet team and welcome the opportunity ahead, particularly in shaping the online casino operation within the company's proprietary tech framework," said O'Sullivan. "PointsBet's long-term vision and strategy to iGaming gives me great confidence – the in-house tech foundation means online casino, and the company as a whole, can quickly adapt to the demands of the consumer in the growing, fast-paced North American market. The opportunity is enormous, and I think PointsBet is fantastically positioned to be a very legitimate player."

O'Sullivan's previous experience comes via both large global brands, like bet365, as well as start-ups. Having led product development, operations, and marketing teams, his broad range of expertise has developed in him a firm understanding of what makes a successful casino operation, as well as a passion for meeting the needs of the customer. O'Sullivan has used this knowledge to successfully deliver casino experiences to customers across multiple global regulated markets, such as the U.K., Spain, Italy, New Jersey, and more.

"Adding best-in-class talent to realize the power of best-in-class technology is an important directive for the PointsBet team as we continue to grow and execute, and we are excited today to strengthen our online casino operation with the addition of Aaron O'Sullivan – a proven leader with extensive industry expertise," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "Aaron's reputation speaks for itself, and his understanding of the current North American online casino landscape as well as his knowledge of best practices to achieve success will be of great benefit to the company as we continue to scale and realize the growing iGaming opportunity."

Prior to accepting the role as Vice President of Online Casino Revenue at PointsBet, O'Sullivan has held directorial or senior positions at companies including bet365, Boylesports, Rank Plc, Betfred, and 32Red. O'Sullivan has most recently served as Head of Games for bet365.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

