PointsBet Adds Teresa Fiore as Responsible Service of Gambling (RSG) & Corporate Social Responsibility Manager

DENVER, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today the appointment of Teresa Fiore as Responsible Service of Gambling (RSG) & Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, effective June 7, 2021. Fiore brings to PointsBet nearly five years of experience within the RSG sector, specifically via her previous work at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

"I am delighted to have joined PointsBet and welcome the opportunity to continuously find ways to innovate within the responsible gambling space," said Fiore. "With the rapid emergence of legalized sports betting, attention to safe and sustainable business practices is critical. Driving this work is a holistic view of the player, which will be used to ensure that messaging and safeguards are seamlessly integrated throughout the entire player journey."

While at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Fiore oversaw GameSense – a $3M responsible gaming program, serving over 300,000 patrons annually across three land-based casinos. Her duties at GameSense included managing the design and construction of "GameSense Info Centers," spearheading monthly stakeholder meetings with casino leadership, and specifically providing insights to steer a $200K multimedia advertising campaign while also developing educational materials for casino patrons and staff.

Of note, Fiore additionally oversaw Massachusetts' state-wide Voluntary Self-Exclusion program, helping promote regulation as needed while also providing an avenue for individuals who wished to exclude themselves from casino gambling.

"PointsBet has been viewed as an industry leader for responsible gambling efforts and awareness since launching in the U.S. – we have the utmost respect and seriousness for the space, and are fortunate in being able to utilize our mature market Australian expertise to help push the U.S. industry standard for the better," noted Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. "We are excited to now take a further step in responsible gambling, adding a great talent in Teresa to the PointsBet team. Her understanding of the current landscape, knowledge of best practices, and U.S. industry experience will be of great benefit to the company as we continue to realize the growing sports betting opportunity."

Prior to her work with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, Fiore spent several years with Envirosell – a research and consulting firm that specializes in studying retail and service environments – where she served in various roles focused around quantitative and qualitative consumer insights projects, data analysis, and strategic oversight. Fiore graduated in 2012 from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a B.A. in Anthropology and Consumer Insights.

