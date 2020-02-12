PointsBet and NBA Announce Multiyear Sports Betting Partnership Including the NBA's First Win Probability Metric

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a top-tier global sportsbook operator, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a new multiyear partnership, making PointsBet an Authorized Sports Betting Operator of the NBA. The partnership marks PointsBet's first with a professional sports league in the U.S.

As part of the partnership, PointsBet will integrate the first-ever Win Probability Metric across certain NBA platforms, including on NBA.com and NBA social media channels. Powered by PointsBet, the Win Probability Metric will provide fans with real-time insight toward projected outcomes utilizing the same analytics and statistics that fuel the PointsBet sportsbook.

Additionally, PointsBet will have access to official NBA betting data and league marks across PointsBet digital betting platforms.

"As a tech company at heart, the PointsBet team is excited to work with a league as savvy and forward-thinking as the NBA," noted Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. "We're certainly aligned in looking to present fans with the best experience possible, and we look forward to enhancing the sports betting aspect via the Win Probability Metric Powered by PointsBet."

"We are thrilled to partner with PointsBet on its first U.S. sports league betting partnership, as they continue to grow their business throughout the U.S.," said Scott Kaufman-Ross, Senior Vice President, Head of Fantasy & Gaming, NBA. "PointsBet has a unique offering in the marketplace and we are excited to find new ways to engage with fans together."

PointsBet and the NBA will also work together on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of NBA games.

About PointsBet

Launched in the United States in January of 2019, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, Early Payouts and an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in nearly 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 season featured 108 international players from 38 countries and territories. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.6 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

Media Contacts

Patrick Eichner – Dir. of Communications, PointsBet USA

Patrick.Eichner@PointsBet.com

908-723-4341

Kyle Van Fechtmann – NBA

KVanFechtmann@nba.com

212-658-1687

SOURCE PointsBet