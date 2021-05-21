PointsBet and WNBA Announce Sports Betting Partnership

"We are thrilled to align with the WNBA and bring the world-class PointsBet experience to one of the most digitally-engaged fan bases on earth. The WNBA has done a phenomenal job with growing fan engagement, and PointsBet is excited to be a piece of that puzzle moving forward," said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. "In owning and operating our technology from end to end, PointsBet can innovate our product and personalize our offerings according to fan interest and needs – WNBA supporters will appreciate this competitive advantage, as well as our app's market-leading speed and ease of use."

As part of the partnership, PointsBet will integrate the WNBA into their betting platforms and receive WNBA sponsorship and brand visibility opportunities. This partnership is another bold move for the WNBA, a league looking to grow in the sports betting landscape, by bringing on operators who are looking to support the best women's basketball in the world while also growing the game using their wide audience reach.

"Innovating at the WNBA and enhancing the fan experience starts with recognizing how our fans want to interact with the players, teams, and the league, and PointsBet will enhance a second screen experience that digitally-engaged fans are looking for," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "We're excited to partner with PointsBet to continue expanding in the sports betting space and look forward to the innovative ideas they will bring to our game."

Viewed as an industry leader for responsible gaming efforts and awareness, PointsBet and the WNBA will also work together on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of WNBA games.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

About the WNBA

Entering its 25th season in 2021, the WNBA is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women's basketball – and women's sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's new partnership platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA's Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and Nike, and the recent addition of Google. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

For more information, visit WNBA.com.

