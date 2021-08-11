PointsBet Announces Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee Led By Notah Begay III

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a top-tier global online gaming operator, announced today the creation of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee (DE&I), with the goal of being a leader in the emerging iGaming industry as it seeks to hire and retain employees that more accurately represent the diverse population it serves and represents.

The committee will include a minimum of three PointsBet employees, as well as four independent, external senior advisors with deep experience and expertise in the world of sport.

Chaired by independent member, former PGA TOUR pro and current sports broadcaster Notah Begay III, and including USA Track & Field CEO Max Siegel, veteran sports industry executive Billie Streets, and sports journalist Sarah Spain, the committee will be tasked with steering the PointsBet management team on diversity initiatives, ensuring PointsBet recruits and retains a diverse and inclusive workforce, creates an environment for employees to be at their best, and ensures that the PointsBet workforce reflects the communities it operates in.

"To be successful, it's critical that 21st century businesses accurately reflect 21st century society," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "I'm so grateful to the members of our DE&I committee – especially our external advisors in Notah Begay III, Max Siegel, Billie Streets, and Sarah Spain, who have been willing to invest their own necessary time and energy to help us build a business that represents the world we live and operate in."

Notah Begay III is a four-time PGA TOUR winner and current golf analyst for NBC Sports and GOLF Channel. As the only full-blooded Native American to play on the PGA TOUR, Begay won four times and became the third player in the history of professional golf to shoot a 59 in a professional event.

"I am excited to play a part in a company that truly understands the unique and intrinsic values of sport while also recognizing its importance to and profound impact on community. Creating new opportunities and making a difference in the communities we serve will be the ultimate benchmark of the PointsBet DE&I team," commented Begay. "I want to help PointsBet in their quest to be the best sportsbook around, and in doing so, am thrilled to be able to assist the business in the important practice of diversity, equity and inclusion."

Nationally renowned sports and entertainment executive Max Siegel became the fourth CEO of USA Track & Field on May 1, 2012. He previously served as president of global operations at Dale Earnhardt Inc., and as Senior Vice President at Sony/BMG.



As the owner of Rev Racing since 2010, Siegel has led NASCAR's Drive for Diversity (D4D) program to bring more multicultural and female talent to the sport, advancing it from a fledging effort into a competitive juggernaut on the racetrack.



Siegel said, "The sports industry is one of the more important, and diverse, in our country and ensuring its leadership represents its fans and customers is absolutely critical. My thanks go to Johnny and the entire PointsBet team for engaging me and making me part of the process. We're going to change the industry."

Billie Streets is a long-time executive at Madison Square Garden Company, where she worked her way up to oversee all administrative, financial, and operational activities in addition to MSG's Events Group and their multimillion-dollar digital asset and historical archive systems.

"I've been working with men and women of color for 25 years to develop and strengthen their skills and insights needed as they climb the corporate ladder," said Streets. "I look forward to putting that work to test as we help grow an incredibly exciting new industry in the U.S., and a leadership team at PointsBet that reflects those it serves and capitalizes on the growth available."

A Chicago-area native, Spain is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning sports journalist. In addition to her national radio show and her hugely influential podcast "That's What She Said with Sarah Spain," Spain is a columnist, and regular TV commentator. Spain is also a co-owner of the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League.

Prior to her career in journalism, Spain received All-Conference, All-Area, and All-State accolades in high school for basketball, field hockey, and track and went on to be a heptathlete and co-captain of the Track and Field team at Cornell University.

