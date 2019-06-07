PointsBet Announces Good Karma Payout, Refunds Bettors on Bruins vs. Blues

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier online bookmaker PointsBet announced today a Good Karma Payout after a missed tripping call in third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. The uncalled infraction had a direct impact on the result of the game with the Blues scoring on the same sequence. PointsBet's Good Karma Payout has refunded all Bruins pregame moneyline bets in the form of bonus bets as part of the payout.

Good Karma Payout, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, is yet another feature in PointsBet's offering that proves the company has the back of the bettor.

This is the third time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs that a Good Karma Payout has been offered after officiating mistakes. The first came when the San Jose Sharks advanced against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 after a mistakenly called major penalty, and the second occurred after the Sharks beat the Blues in overtime with the benefit of a hand pass.

"We know Boston sports fans have not suffered much as a whole, but the Karma Kommittee was founded for scenarios precisely like this. We're talking about a clear-as-day tripping call that goes overlooked in a pivotal game on the biggest stage. We had to spring the Kommittee into action."

This bettor-first initiative is just one of many seen by PointsBet customers, including their most recent NBA Early Payout, where all customers that bet on the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title received payouts before the final round began. PointsBet also offers an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons.

For more information on PointsBet, Points Betting and how to sign up visit www.PointsBet.com.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a US Sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest to use app (iOS and Android) and providing the best content and best experience for sports bettors. PointsBet offers the most markets on all 4 major US sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and points betting in the world, including up to 1000 markets per NBA game.

