PointsBet Announces Pricing of Global Initial Public Offering

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, today announced the pricing of its initial global public offering of 37,500,000 shares under the Initial Public Offering (Offer) as described in the Prospectus dated May 23, 2019. The shares were issued at the offer price of $2.00 per share, and PointsBet will have 110 million shares on issue with 26,930,020 shares subject to mandatory ASX escrow conditions.

Launched in Australia in 2017, with an expansion to the United States in January 2019, PointsBet is a rapidly growing sportsbook with unique offerings and a bettor friendly approach. PointsBet has introduced a slew of bettor-first initiatives including, Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, Early Payouts, and an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons.

"Similar to the way we allow fans to take part in sporting events, our public offering allows fans to take part in us, as a company and as a platform," said PointsBet global CEO, Sam Swanell. "The global public offering comes at a time of rapid growth for the company and industry at-large and we are eager to utilize this momentum to continue to make sports betting an exciting and rewarding experience for all our customers."

Headquartered in New Jersey, PointsBet's footprint in the United States continues to expand. The company has a deal with Catfish Bend Casino in Iowa to unveil the company's first physical sportsbook in America, as well as agreement with New York's Tioga Downs Casino Resort subject to the passing of enabling legislation. The additional funds from the IPO will be used to finance continued expansion in evolving markets.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a US Sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest to use app (iOS and Android) and providing the best content and best experience for sports bettors. PointsBet offers the most markets on all 4 major US sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and points betting in the world, including up to 1000 markets per NBA game.

