PointsBet Appoints Rachelle Carpenter as Chief People Officer

Carpenter joins PointsBet after having spent the previous 10 years with DISH Network, a Fortune 200 company, where she held a variety of leadership roles in people strategy, talent acquisition, and retention. Most recently, she held the role of Vice President of DISH's People Operations, HRIS, Compensation, Benefits, Compliance and Leadership Development for more than 14,000 employees nationwide.

"We're thrilled to have Rachelle join the PointsBet leadership team as our business continues an exciting period of growth," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "Our people strategies and DE&I initiatives are absolutely central to our company's ultimate vision and strategic goals, and Rachelle's leadership will enable us to deliver on that promise."

"I'm driven by a passion for people and as an executive believe that people strategies are central to building a successful company," said Carpenter. "I'm committed to employee engagement, retention, and inclusion, and am incredibly excited to join PointsBet as we collectively build a company that delivers for our employees and customers in every way imaginable."

Carpenter began her career with GE's Leadership Development Program and spent seven years in their financial operations sector. She is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and has resided in Colorado with her husband and two children for the past 12 years – Carpenter's knowledge of PointsBet's hometown Denver and greater Colorado market will be of added benefit to the company. Her first day with PointsBet will be July 19, 2021.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Eichner, PointsBet, [email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet

Related Links

pointsbet.com

