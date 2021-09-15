PointsBet Joins Austin FC as Founding Partner, Exclusive to Sports Betting Category

Austin FC is the only major league sports property in Austin. The Club is currently competing in its inaugural MLS season, playing home matches in the newly constructed state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium. The long-term, exclusive sponsorship agreement spans the emerging gaming category, including retail and online sports betting, daily fantasy, and free-to-play games. The relationship adds to PointsBet's impressive list of partners while serving as the company's first partnership with a major league sports property in Texas and first partnership with an MLS club.

"As the city's only major league sports team, Austin FC has excited global soccer fans and is setting a new standard for what it means to deliver for their supporters and their community by putting a laser-focus on experience. That's exactly what we're doing in the sports betting industry, and we simply couldn't be more thrilled to align with the club in its inaugural season as a Founding Partner," said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. "We look forward to a future when our groundbreaking technology will be in the hands of Austin FC's passionate and tech savvy fanbase."

As a Founding Partner and as the Club's Exclusive and Official Sports Betting Partner, PointsBet will receive prominent brand integration at Austin FC's new Q2 Stadium. Notably, PointsBet has secured entitlement to the "PointsBet Sports Bar," located on the second level of the North Building, and featuring a wide variety of beers, various food options, 18 television monitors, table games, and air conditioning. The "PointsBet Sports Bar" currently operates as a public bar during Q2 Stadium ticketed events and is available to anyone with a match ticket.

PointsBet will also receive full usage of Austin FC IP, marks, and logos, in addition to various sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility across multiple linear and digital assets. The two sides will collaborate on giveaways, promotional sweepstakes, and events throughout the term of the partnership. PointsBet and Austin FC will activate together in both English and Spanish, as PointsBet's rare ownership of its technology platform allows the company to be the only sportsbook with deep Spanish language functionality.

"PointsBet has emerged as a leader in what is arguably the most competitive and coveted landscape in sports," commented Andy Loughnane, President of Austin FC. "We are honored that PointsBet has chosen to strategically align with Austin FC and Major League Soccer as they continue to expand their impressive North American footprint."

Though sports betting is not yet available in the state of Texas, those interested in PointsBet can currently participate in the "Lone Star Pick'Em" free-to-play contest courtesy of NBC Sports – PointsBet's official sports betting partner – which asks users to project outcomes in upcoming professional and college games featuring Texas-based teams. As part of the relationship, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across national and regional linear and digital properties.

Viewed as an industry leader for responsible gaming efforts and awareness, PointsBet and Austin FC will also work together on best-in-class practices to protect the integrity of Austin FC and MLS matches.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, MLS) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League's 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021. It opened its new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin in June.

Austin FC operates the Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region's most talented young players.

