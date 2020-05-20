PointsBet Launches First-of-its-Kind Parlay Booster Feature, Additional App Improvements

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today that it has launched a new app feature dubbed the PointsBet Parlay Booster – the first of its kind in the burgeoning U.S. sports betting market. Made possible by PointsBet's proprietary, in-house technology platform, the PointsBet Parlay Booster allows clients to build a personal parlay of choice each day and receive a significantly boosted price.

Moving forward, promotion-eligible clients will receive at least one PointsBet Parlay Booster per every 24 hours. Boosters will not carry over to the next day, with the balance resetting at midnight for all jurisdictions in which PointsBet is operational. Of note, clients can earn additional daily PointsBet Parlay Boosters the more loyalty they demonstrate and more often they bet. The PointsBet Parlay Booster will only apply on parlays ranging from three to 12 legs, and there will be no minimum or maximum stake despite the significantly boosted prices.

"Our mission is to provide our clients with the ultimate sports betting experience, and we saw a gap in the U.S. market to deliver more fun and value when placing a parlay bet," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "With our proprietary in-house technology, we control our destiny when it comes to product delivery and can unveil industry leading, first-of-their-kind features that are faster and more personalized onto our cutting-edge sports betting app. Clients have strongly resonated with our Quick Parlay Builder and In-Play Parlay features, and the PointsBet Parlay Booster will be our next step in providing an unrivalled sports betting experience."

Also included in the PointsBet app update is the extension of BetSync – the recently co-launched feature with The Action Network – to PointsBet clients in Indiana, a more optimized deposit and withdrawal experience across all states, and various performance updates and improvements to enhance client experience. PointsBet clients will reap the benefits of a visually optimized app that is twice as fast as the industry average, while unique features such as the PointsBet Parlay Booster, Quick Parlay Builder and In-Play Parlay Builder will provide a swifter, easier and more reliable interaction on a personalized platform with exclusive bet types that cannot be found elsewhere.

Launched in the United States in January 2019, PointsBet is a rapidly growing sportsbook with unique offerings and a bettor-friendly approach. Currently operational in New Jersey, Indiana and Iowa, PointsBet is the only U.S. operator that provides PointsBetting options, and has also introduced a collection of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, and Early Payouts. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019.

Launched in the United States in January of 2019, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019.

