PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting Launches in West Virginia

"Launching in West Virginia is a special moment for PointsBet and presents another tremendous opportunity we are excited to attack," commented Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO . "As always, PointsBet will provide this passionate, sports-loving community with the fastest and most reliable online sports betting product across every customer touchpoint. We are thrilled to now introduce West Virginian sports bettors to PointsBet's competitive advantages in owning our technology end-to-end, such as our unrivaled speed and ease of use as well as the deepest slate of betting options in the world for every NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, and PGA TOUR contest."

To help celebrate the occasion, PointsBet will provide West Virginia clients with a special signup offer – within one hour of creating a PointsBet account, all new clients will receive a $20 free bet. Best of all, absolutely no deposit or bet placement is required! PointsBet will also unveil the "Take Me Home" booster, which will offer clients even money +100 odds for any MLB team to score just one run on Sunday, August 15.

PointsBet has additionally stated its plans to launch its proprietary online casino product in West Virginia in the near future.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the United States and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Media Contacts

Patrick Eichner, PointsBet, [email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet

Related Links

pointsbet.com

