PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting Now Live in Colorado

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today that it is now providing its mobile app and digital sports betting product in Colorado. Colorado marks the fifth operational state for PointsBet's premium sports betting product, following successful launches in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, and Illinois.

A true hometown sportsbook for the Colorado consumer, PointsBet is proud to be the only sports betting operator to have established permanent headquarters in the Centennial State, with their new home base set in the "LoDo" area of downtown Denver. The company has stated aspirations to bolster the global PointsBet team with up to 200 employees in the new Denver hub, maintaining a focus on product innovation, development, and technology recruitment. PointsBet will also soon have a retail presence at Double Eagle Hotel & Casino in Cripple Creek, CO.

"Launching in Colorado, the site of PointsBet's US headquarters, is an extra special moment for the business. This is our fifth state of operation in the US following our most recent launch in Illinois, and as always, we will be providing this passionate, sports-loving community with the fastest online sports betting product in the market and the most betting options for every NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL game," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "It is a great feeling to now be able to officially introduce Colorado sports bettors to the competitive advantages PointsBet possesses in owning our technology end-to-end, as well as light up our major investments in state like our fully exclusive deal with the Kroenke Sports and Entertainment team across the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and the Ball Arena in advance of the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons."

To help celebrate the launch, PointsBet will provide Colorado clients with a very special risk-free betting bundle, and multiple hometown offers. The risk-free bundle not only includes two $500 risk-free bets on new customer's first fixed odds or PointsBetting wagers, but also a "hometown discount" of up to $100 for local teams. This will enable PointsBet Colorado clients to not only try the product in a risk-free manner, but also receive credit back in free bets for any wagers backing Colorado-based teams that do not win. PointsBet will also offer a promotion specific to Colorado native and Denver Broncos running back, Phillip Lindsay: bet $20 on his rushing yards prop, get $1 in free bets for every yard he gains vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 22. Finally, PointsBet is debuting the "Mile High" promotion for the first 1,000 Colorado clients, offering +5280 odds for the Denver Nuggets to win the 2020/21 NBA Title!

Earlier this year, PointsBet inked a multi-year partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, LLC ("KSE") making them the official and exclusive partner of the Denver Nuggets of the National Basketball Association, Colorado Avalanche of the National Hockey League, Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League, and their home venue, Ball Arena. Likewise, Learfield IMG College, the media rights holder of University of Colorado Athletics, and PointsBet also announced a multi-year corporate sponsorship agreement that makes PointsBet a proud and exclusive partner of the Colorado Buffaloes.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, now bringing its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to both the Colorado sports betting market and the notoriously passionate Denver-area sports fans. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, and Early Payouts. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.

