PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting To Go Live in Michigan

WATERSMEET, Mich., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, today announced that it will be providing its market-leading mobile app and digital sports betting product in Michigan this Friday, January 22. Michigan will mark the sixth operational state for PointsBet's premium sports betting product, following successful launches in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, and Colorado.

"Launching in Michigan is truly a special moment for PointsBet, and presents a tremendous opportunity we are excited to attack alongside our partners in the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians," commented Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "As always, PointsBet will provide this passionate, sports-loving community with the fastest online sports betting product across every customer touchpoint as well as the most betting options in market for every NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL game. We are thrilled to be on the starting line and be able to immediately introduce Michigan sports bettors to the competitive advantages PointsBet possesses in owning our technology end-to-end, as well as further activate our investments in the state such as the partnerships in place with the Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and Little Caesars Arena."

PointsBet gained access to the Great Lakes State via an exclusive partnership with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians ("Tribe") and the two have plans to soon unveil its retail presence at Lac Vieux Desert Northern Waters Casino Resort in Watersmeet, MI.

"The Tribe worked hard to be among the first to launch mobile sports betting in the State of Michigan and is thrilled to offer innovative betting options to Michigan residents in conjunction with our PointsBet partner," said Tribal Chairman James Williams, Jr.. "Gaming is the cornerstone of our tribal community, funding our tribal government and essential governmental services such as health care, education, law enforcement, cultural and human services as well as providing employment opportunities for tribal members and others. Harnessing the power of the internet to expand the Tribe's gaming footprint has been our dream for more than a decade. The fact that this day has come is long-time in the making. We are confident that this giant step forward will bring the Tribe closer to its goals of self-sufficiency and will serve to stabilize the Tribal economy for future generations."

Ahead of launch, PointsBet recently added storied NBA Champion and three-time NBA All-Star, Rip Hamilton, as a brand ambassador. The company also announced deals with the Detroit Pistons of the NBA, the Detroit Red Wings of the NHL, and their home venue, Little Caesars Arena, to unveil the PointsBet SportsBar. Expected to be operational in 2021, the PointsBet SportsBar will be accessible from both inside and outside of Little Caesars Arena and will be open to the public on event and non-event days, offering a full-service food & beverage menu, high-definition televisions, live betting odds, special guests, unique programming, VIP access, and exclusive gaming promotions. PointsBet was also named an official gaming partner of the Detroit Tigers last July.

To help celebrate the occasion, PointsBet will provide Michigan clients with a special "Make It Rain" launch promotion for the Detroit Pistons game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, January 23. To participate, clients must place a bet of $25 or more on the Detroit Pistons moneyline market, and they will then receive $1 in Free Bets for every point the Pistons score. PointsBet will also unveil a special "Win-Win" promotion, where clients will have net winnings from the month of January doubled in up to $100 in Free Bets, while net losses will be refunded in up to $100 in Free Bets.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, and Early Payouts. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

About Lac Vieux Desert Northern Waters Casino Resort

The Lac Vieux Desert Northern Waters Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, is located in the beautiful northwoods of the Upper Peninsula in Watersmeet, Michigan. The property offers over 25,000 square feet of 24/7 casino action. With over 650 of the newest slot machines available, table games and bingo, where guests will experience true gaming hospitality. The property also offers 132 hotel rooms and suites, dining room/buffet, snack bar, indoor pool and spa, and sports bar along with banquet and meeting facilities. In addition, the challenging Lac Vieux Desert Golf Course is situated on over 200 acres with 18 holes in the magnificent Ottawa National Forest. For more information visit, www.northernwaterscasino.com.

