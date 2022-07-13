PointsKash Adds Harveer Singh, Western Union's Chief Data Architect & Head of Engineering, to its Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash, Inc., an industry pioneer in the Rewards and Loyalty space, announces the appointment of Harveer Singh to the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Singh is a senior executive with Western Union and brings many years of experience from roles throughout the fintech and data industry. His career includes extensive leadership, management, and technical expertise in the areas of global data and fintech architecture, helping to transform Western Union's global payment architecture to meet today's digital needs.

"On behalf of the Board, we are incredibly pleased to welcome Harveer Singh and excited about the immediate contributions he is making to the growth of PointsKash," says Steve Janjic, CEO of PointsKash, Inc. and Chairman of the Board. "It was clear right from the start that he commands a tremendous amount of respect and gravitas within the data and fintech industry. We feel that the solutions PointsKash provides are in perfect alignment with the vision Harveer has for keeping new products at the forefront of the Digital Age."