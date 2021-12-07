Poise® Brand Donating Up To $1 Million in Product as Part of First-Ever Tell-A-Thons Shattering Postpartum Stigmas

Surprise ! Seven out of ten of women were surprised when they first experienced a bladder leak. More than 11 million of these women are defaulting to feminine care products that aren't designed to provide clean, dry, and fresh protection for both periods and bladder leaks.

The brand is partnering on the Tell-A-Thons with three influential mom-authorities including "Baby Sideburns" Karen Alpert, "That Chick Angel" Angel Laketa Moore, and "Raffinee" Raffinee Esquival to help drive the One by Poise® charitable donation through candid and honest participant comments. Together with these social influencers, Poise® is empowering women to find the solutions that help them live their fullest lives.

There is still time to participate! "Raffinee" is hosting a Tell-A-Thon on December 13 at 12 noon ET on Instagram Live. "Baby Sideburns" Facebook Tell-A-Thon recording is available here and "That Chick Angel's" Instagram Tell-A-Thon can be viewed here.

One by Poise®, a uniquely designed 2-in-1 pad and liner that offers protection for both period weeks and bladder leaks, can be found in the feminine care aisle. One by Poise® is 10x drier* than the leading period pad so women can feel fresh and worry-free every day of the month.

For more information, please visit Poise.com .

† One by Poise® shall donate two boxes of product for every comment on participating influencer post.

*For bladder leaks

1 These findings are derived from an online survey of a nationally representative sample of 1.173 women 25+, including an additional over-sample of 200 new moms, that was fielded between February 1 and February 8, 2021, at 95% confidence with a margin of error of +/-3%.

