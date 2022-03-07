Poke Foods Market: 71% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Product (varieties of tuna and other species) and Geography | Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast 2022-2026

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Regional Market Outlook

The poke foods market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

The increasing awareness about the health benefits of frozen fish and seafood will facilitate the market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Poke Foods Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp., Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., Double Seven Hospitality, ECOO Common Foods GmbH and Co. KG, FreshFin Poke, Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise, HARTFORD POKE Co., HEALTHY POKE SL, Moe Poke, ONO Poke Shop, Poke Me Group Pty Ltd., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, Fishbowl Venture Sdn Bhd, THE POKE Co., The Poke Lab, Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group, and ia poke among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (varieties of tuna and other species)

Geographies: North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany and UK), APAC (Australia), South America, and Middle East and Africa

Vendor Insights-

The poke foods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion to compete in the market.

Ahipoki Bowl - It is a privately held company headquartered in US. It is a regional company, with limited information regarding its financials and limited information regarding its employee strength is available. Its revenue from the global poke foods market contributes to its overall revenues along with its other offerings, but it is not a key revenue stream for the company. The company offers ahi poke seafood such as unagi bowl and salmon bowl.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Poke Foods Market Driver:

Health benefits of poke foods:

They are significantly high in nutrient content, such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A, demand for poke foods has risen in major regions of the world. In comparison to other meat types, raw and diced meat used in the preparation of poke bowls is low in fat content, making it an essential source of protein, which could be a contributor to the enhancement of cardiovascular health. Furthermore, they contain a significant amount of iron and vitamin B, which aids in the production of red blood cells, thereby improving blood circulation. Meanwhile, raw fish is a rich source of several vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A which contains powerful antioxidants and vitamin D, which strengthens the bones and teeth. Such effective health benefits will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Poke Foods Market Trend:

Rising trend of organic seafood and poke foods:

Organic seafood is manufactured from naturally-sourced ingredients and does not contain preservatives. Further, they have low calorie and gluten content compared to seafood prepared using conventional methods. The growth of the organic seafood market is an encouraging sign for the poke food market vendors as they mostly use raw products that are sourced organically. As poke bowls contain several organically-sourced products such as sesame oil, sea salt, and limu seaweed, their popularity is rising steadily. An increase in the number of organized retailing outlets offering organically-sourced poke foods and regular launches of such food products are positive factors that will drive the market during the forecast period.

Poke Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 781.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 71% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp., Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., Double Seven Hospitality, ECOO Common Foods GmbH and Co. KG, FreshFin Poke, Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise, HARTFORD POKE Co., HEALTHY POKE SL, Moe Poke, ONO Poke Shop, Poke Me Group Pty Ltd., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, Fishbowl Venture Sdn Bhd, THE POKE Co., The Poke Lab, Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group, and ia poke Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

COVID pandemic: The demand for packaged foods and meats reduced in 2020 due to the closure of offline distribution channels. However, the procurement for packaged foods and meats from online channels received a significant boost during the COVID-19 pandemic as it facilitated the maintenance of social distancing norms and was convenient.

