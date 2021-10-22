Poke Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 1.2 bn from 2020 to 2024|Technavio

The poke foods market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Poke Foods Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Varieties of tuna



Other species

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Poke Foods Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the poke foods market include Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., ECOO Common Foods GmbH & Co. KG, FRESHFIN POKE, HARTFORD POKE Co., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, The Fish Bowl, and Western United Fish Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as health benefits of poke foods, increasing number of new vendors offering poke foods, and rising number of organized retailing outlets worldwide will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as rising prices of tuna may threaten the growth of the market.

Poke Foods Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist poke foods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the poke foods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the poke foods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of poke foods market vendors

Poke Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 72% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., ECOO Common Foods GmbH & Co. KG, FRESHFIN POKE, HARTFORD POKE Co., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin , The Fish Bowl, and Western United Fish Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

