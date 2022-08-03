Poke Foods Market Size to increase by USD 781.91 mn, Health Benefits of Poke Foods to Drive Growth - Technavio

Aug 03, 2022, 11:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The poke foods market growth will be driven by factors such as the health benefits of poke foods. The demand for poke foods has increased in various regions. These foods have a high amount of nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin A. The raw and diced meat used for preparing poke bowls has a low fat content, which makes it an essential source of protein. Furthermore, poke foods contain a significant amount of iron and vitamin B, which help in the production of red blood cells. In addition, raw fish has several vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin A and vitamin D. Such health benefits are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
The poke foods market size is expected to increase by USD 781.91 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Some of the companies covered in this report are Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp., Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., Double Seven Hospitality, ECOO Common Foods GmbH and Co. KG, FreshFin Poke, Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise, HARTFORD POKE Co., HEALTHY POKE SL, Moe Poke, ONO Poke Shop, Poke Me Group Pty Ltd., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, Fishbowl Venture Sdn Bhd, THE POKE Co., The Poke Lab, Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group, and ia poke, etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now
- By product, the market is classified into varieties of tuna and other species. The varieties of tuna segment will contribute the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. The consumption of tuna fish is increasing across major seafood-consuming countries, and there are several new vendors entering the poke foods market in regions such as Western Europe, North America, and Oceania. This is expected to influence the growth of the global poke foods market positively during the forecast period.
- By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market growth. The region is expected to account for 71% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing awareness about the health benefits of frozen fish and seafood. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America. The US and Canada are the key countries for the poke foods market in the region.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
|
Poke Foods Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 781.91 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 71%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acme Smoked Fish Holding Corp., Ahipoki Bowl, ALOHA POKE Co., Double Seven Hospitality, ECOO Common Foods GmbH and Co. KG, FreshFin Poke, Ginger Sushi Boutique Franchise, HARTFORD POKE Co., HEALTHY POKE SL, Moe Poke, ONO Poke Shop, Poke Me Group Pty Ltd., POKED, Pokeworks, Sweetfin, Fishbowl Venture Sdn Bhd, THE POKE Co., The Poke Lab, Western United Fish Co. dba AnnaSea Foods Group, and ia poke
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article