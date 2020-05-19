Poker Night Returns! FlowPlay's Live Game Night Launches with America's Favorite Social Game

SEATTLE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay, creator of one of the most powerful immersive gaming platforms, today announced the launch of Live Game Night , a new online game providing one-of-a-kind, invite-only social play with live video chat. The first title in the Live Game Night collection, Live Poker Night, marks the return of poker night, allowing up to five of a host's friends and family to play together in a face-to-face virtual matchup.

As more than 65 percent of Americans continue to live life under lockdown, and many are seeking new ways of connecting with others while at home, interest in online communities and social games is spiking. FlowPlay's flagship social casino, Vegas World , recorded a 25 percent increase in players over the last 90 days. Live Game Night leverages state-of-the-art technology to provide as close to an in-person connection as possible - without the awkward small talk at your in-law's. Initially launching on desktop, Live Game Night will soon be also available to play on mobile devices.

"Online games are so much more than entertainment. They are an escape from today's uncertain times, a means for keeping in touch with old friends and a place to create new ones," said Derrick Morton, CEO, FlowPlay. "Everyone misses poker night, and trivia night with their friends, family and neighbors. With Live Game Night, we wanted to mirror real life as much as possible to start giving people back some of their favorite social experiences. We're confident our technology will help our players feel like they're staring at a poker face across the table - not across a screen."

To host a poker game, players simply visit the Live Game Night website to sign up and download Live Poker Night to their desktop. From there, the host creates an invite link they can use to invite up to five friends to play alongside them. Live Poker Night is the first of many planned social games under the Live Game Night banner, with FlowPlay planning to launch Bunco and Mahjong over the next 90 days.

While Live Game Night offers housebound players a social outlet, FlowPlay is also working to support those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the month of May, players within Vegas World can donate directly to the American Cancer Society (ACS)'s Hope Lodge program, which has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing rooms for health care providers to rest between shifts or stay overnight. FlowPlay has raised more than $100,000 for the ACS in the past year, and encourages contributions here .

Start playing at: https://livegamenight.com/ .

About FlowPlay

FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld , one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World , the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World , the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact [email protected] .

