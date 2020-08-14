PokerDivas Partners with The Good Dog Foundation In a HOWL-O-WEEN Charity Online Extravaganza For Adults, Kids and Pets

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An online Howl-O-Ween extravaganza will be staged the night of October 31, 2020. The event – for humans and their pets – kicks off with a one-act comedy, PAGING DOCTOR BUTCH, starring award-winning performers Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders. Following the play, young trick-or-treaters can Zoom to a live Kid's & Pet's Corner for "scary" stories and costume fun; adults can play in a charity poker tournament hosted by www.pokerdivas.com or dine with a celebrity chef in an online wine tasting. The evening culminates in a dance party and costume contest for all attendees and their pets hosted by a surprise DJ.

The event is produced by The Good Dog Foundation to raise money to help train and field therapy dog teams. The teams are helping people suffering trauma from disease, disability, and disaster, a growing need in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The play, PAGING DOCTOR BUTCH, was written by Arthur Yorinks, who has written and directed for opera, theater, dance, film, and radio and is the author of over forty acclaimed and award-winning books. ONE MEAN ANT, his latest book, was published last February.

"We are passionate about helping our charity partners," says PokerDivas Founder Ellen Leikind. "The Good Dog mission is especially important during this time. We encourage people to ante up and support this amazing cause."

Tickets go on sale in early September via thegooddogfoundation.org

The Good Dog Foundation, founded in 1998, trains and certifies people with extraordinary dogs to volunteer time at hospitals, schools, nursing homes, libraries and community centers. The Foundation also trains healthcare, education and other professionals to work with their dog as a team in professional practice. The Foundation's research with major medical and academic institutions is helping advance Animal Assisted Intervention in the United States. More information: thegooddogfoundation.org

PokerDivas provides interactive virtual corporate business programs including Women's and Diversity initiatives teaching leadership, communication and negotiation skills through the fun and excitement of poker strategy. The women-owned business, founded by Ellen Leikind in 2006, is based in New York City. Check Out pokerdivas.com to find out more about the virtual live events.

Media Contact:

Heather Fiumano

[email protected]

Carly Goteiner:

[email protected]

SOURCE PokerDivas

Related Links

http://www.pokerdivas.com/

