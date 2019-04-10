Poland Animation, VFX & Games Market to 2020
Apr 10, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland Animation, VFX & Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Poland's animation can be traced back to before the First World War when Wadyslaw Starewicz made the early stop-motion films with insects. Funding support for film production in Poland is available from private as well as government sources as well as from industry associations.
The two key sources of funding are the Polish Film Institute (PFI) and the network of regional film funds. All Polish funds provide support to about 50% of the film budget, although, in the case of animation productions, the subsidy could be higher. The total value of the Polish games industry was US$ 567 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 686 million by 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX & Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation & VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX & Games industry in Poland
Recent Movie Trends in Poland
Successful Polish animations
- INDUSTRY EVOLUTION AND KEY ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS
Key Animation Production Companies in Poland
Animation Funding in Poland
Industry Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Poland
Value of Animation Industry in Poland
Size of Animation Industry in Poland
Key statistics about the Animation industry in Poland
Games Industry in Poland
- KEY TRENDS IN THE POLISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND
Key Opportunities & Strategies for Polish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS & GENRES
Polish Video Games Market Size & Opportunity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v77qb2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article