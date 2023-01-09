Poland Used Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2028: Industry to Benefit from Government Investments in the Development of Transport Infrastructure & European Union Recovery Resilience Plan

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland Used Construction Equipment Market- Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A surge in government investment in infrastructure development Under National Recovery Plan is expected to drive demand for used Construction Equipment in Poland. The expected number of used construction equipment units sold by 2028 in the market is 25,885.



The country has started infrastructure upgradation projects such as redeveloping roadways under the Road safety program. Further, the upgradation of railway stations & airports is expected to drive demand for used construction equipment in Poland. The government's focus on increasing renewable energy capacity by 2030 under Energy Policy 2040 drives demand for material handling equipment.

Poland witnessed a surge in warehouse space across the country in 2021. The country's E-commerce and logistics industry growth triggers the demand for large warehouse spaces in major cities such as Warsaw, Poznan & Upper Silesia. Growth in the logistics & E-commerce industry is expected to positively impact the demand for used forklifts & telescopic handlers in Poland's used construction equipment market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Earthmoving segment has the largest share in Poland used construction equipment market. Excavators held the largest share in the earthmoving segment in 2021.

The demand for compact equipment such as mini excavators and mini loaders is gaining market share in the country. Small & medium contractors prefer to buy used compact equipment for digging, stone piling, and handling medium size loads at construction sites. Poland is facing the challenge of rising labor costs, so contractors prefer to buy these machines to reduce dependency on construction laborers.

European Union Funded Polish National Recovery Plan aims to promote economic activities and focus on green energy mobility. The fund is allocated to achieve different objectives such as Resilience & Competitive economy (13%), Green mobility (21%), Efficient healthcare system (12%), Digital Transformation (14%), & Green energy (40%).

Supply of used construction equipment was hampered during COVID-19 as Poland imports nearly 80% of used construction equipment from Germany, Netherlands & other European Countries. Used construction equipment demand is expected to remain steady in Poland used construction equipment market due to the rise in public infrastructure projects in 2022.



The rise in construction material and labor costs is a significant challenge in Poland. According to the Polish Association of Construction industry, construction materials such as iron, steel, cement, and concrete prices will increase by 22% by 2021.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Government Investment In The Development Of Transport Infrastructure & European Union Recovery Resilience Plan

The surge in infrastructure investment under the Nation Recovery Plan is expected to drive economic recovery. In 2021, the European Union granted USD 24.9 billion under its Recovery & Resilience Program. Additionally, in 2021, the Polish government unveiled its plans to invest USD 44.6 billion in the development of roads and railways.

There has been a considerable rise in investment in the country's renewable energy sector, as indicated by a grant of USD 735 million for solar & wind projects. Also, the government planned to invest USD 3 billion under National Railways Program. Thus, the growth of transport infrastructure & renewable energy sectors is expected to propel the demand for earthmoving equipment, such as excavators & loaders in Poland used construction equipment market.

Infrastructure & Public Transit Projects Increases Used Construction Equipment Utilization

In 2022, the Polish government doubled the investment in the railway's development plan. Nearly USD 2.1 billion will be allocated for constructing 1,200 kilometers of railway lines across Poland in 2022. The government also planned to invest USD 75 billion under National Railways Program in 2021; this program is focused on developing 230 infrastructure projects in railways sectors and the upgradation of 8,999 kilometers of railways lines.

The railway's development projects are dedicated to modernizing southern Poland's Chorzow-Zdunska Wola region and linking seaports in the Gdansk, Swinoujscie, & Gdynia region of the country. Such railway development projects will boost Poland used construction equipment market growth.

Rising Coal Mining Activities Are Expected To Drive Demand for Large Used Construction Equipment

In 2022, the Polish government planned to increase coal production at the nation's coal mines to manage the soaring energy prices and reduce the dependency on Russian energy sources. Poland's coal mining companies benefited from the government's focus on supporting coal mining. According to Industrial Development Agency, the mining sector's revenue went up to USD 5.5 billion in June 2022 compared to USD 2.7 billion in June 2021.

Growing Cycle Pathways Construction Projects Triggers Demand for Used Road Rollers

The Polish government promotes cycling to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation industry. In 2021, the government invested USD 337 million and USD 66.7 million for the construction of bicycle pathways in the Podkarpackie & Weikhopolskie regions of the country. In 2022, the government planned constructing 120km of cycle pathways in 11 regions.

MARKET RESTRAINTS

Rising Raw Material & Labour Costs Restrict the Demand for Used Construction Equipment

The Polish construction industry is adversely impacted by a shortage of raw materials and rising labor & energy prices in 2022. Labour shortage is one of the significant issues in the industry, and nearly 40% of construction companies' operations are hampered due to a labor supply shortage.

One of the significant reasons behind the depletion of labor in the market is the ongoing Russia & Ukraine War in 2022. According to Polish government data, nearly 400,000 foreign labor workers in the industry, of the majority of ~80%, come from Ukraine.

Declining Poland Housing Market Can Impact Used Construction Equipment Market

The Polish housing industry witnessed a sharp decline in 2022, and the sector is adversely impacted by rising building material prices and a rising number of immigrants from Ukraine.

Further, a sharp rise in the inflation rate impacting consumers buying capacity resulted in a 21% decline in building permits in Jan 2022 compared to Jan 2022. According to Poland Statistics data, housing project prices rose by 9.3% in 2022 compared to the previous year, 2021. Housing sales severely declined by 53% in Q2 2022.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Excavators & Backhoe loaders under the earthmoving category of Caterpillar, Volvo Construction & JCB equipment have the strongest market share in Poland used construction equipment market.

used construction equipment market. Yanmar & TUR Poland are niche players in the Polish market; they only offer excavators & loaders.

Hitachi Construction Machinery & Hyundai Construction Equipment focus more on developing zero carbon emission equipment for European markets. In 2022, Hitachi Construction Machinery launches its first zero emission 5-ton battery-powered excavator in the European market.

