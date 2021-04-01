Polaris Bank N26M Promo Offer: Customers Warm Up for 'Grand Finale

LAGOS, Nigeria, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Bank savings customers are gearing up for the grand finale of the ongoing nationwide ' Save & Win' promo, which is scheduled to hold in April 2021.

At the end of the 'Save & Win' Millionaire promo, a total of N26,000,000 would have been won by 188 Polaris Bank customers nationwide. The promo has so far recorded two draws in February and March with the Grande-finale scheduled for April 2021.

The grand finale draw will see Six millionaires emerge from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and 60 other customers will go home with a consolation sum of N100,000 each. All winners will emerge through a transparent, electronically-generated process that regulatory institutions will supervise.

The 'Save & Win' promo aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and new customers to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly. The 'Save & Win' promo was launched in November 2020, and so far, two millionaires: Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer of Akpakpava branch in Benin City, Edo State and Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, a customer of Okeke Street Branch, Awka, Anambra State, have emerged. In addition, 120 customers have also walked away with N100,000 each across the previous two draws which took place on the 9th of February and 9th of March, bringing the total amount won to N14,000,000 so far.

Commenting on their win, both the first and second millionaire, Lucky and Ikechukwu expressed immense appreciation to the Bank and had positive things to say on the Save & Win promo cash prize.

''I am very delighted about winning one million naira in the Polaris Bank Save & Win Promo. It was like a dream when I was told but this is a reality. The money will go a long way in supporting my small business to grow. I also commit to continue to save more. I sincerely thank Polaris Bank for this novel initiative,'' Lucky remarked.

Representatives from relevant regulatory bodies have also attested to the free, fair and transparent process of the draw used in selecting the winners. They also commended the Bank for keeping its promise to the winners.

Giving a background to what informed the Promo, Polaris Bank's Acting Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Innocent C. Ike, said, "it is a reward for our customers, who despite the challenging times, can put aside some money as savings. He reiterated that in not-so-pleasant economic times, there is a compelling need to save – not only to win a prize – but also to plan for the rainy day. He disclosed that "both existing and new savings account customers of the Bank are eligible to participate in the promo."

Savings Account accessibility is swift and straightforward in Polaris Bank. Prospective customers can dial *833*0# on their phones to follow the prompt to create or reactivate their savings account from their devices by visiting https://accounts.polarisbanklimited.com/opening/ or any of the Bank's branches across the country.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products and services across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

SOURCE Polaris Bank